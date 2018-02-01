Elm Creek and Pleasanton set to face off in FKC championship

KEARNEY- The FKC girl’s semifinal games took place on Thursday night and it was Pleasanton who took down Axtell 63-38 and Elm Creek as they beat Elwood 73-47.

In the first game between Pleasanton and Axtell, the Bulldogs started strong and never looked back. At the end of the first quarter, Pleasanton led 17-6. In the second quarter, it was much of the same as the Bulldogs led 33-15 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Pleasanton scored 21 points while holding Axtell to nine points and the score read 54- 24 at the end of three. In the final period, Axtell outscored Pleasanton 14-9 but that wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.

Pleasanton was led by Meghan Fisher’s 18 points. Axtell was led by nine points from Caitlin Callan.

In the next game, Elm Creek had to ward off Elwood a couple of times, but they were eventually able to cruise to victory.

In the first quarter, Elm Creek led 22-10. In the second quarter, Elwood hung in there by outscoring Elm Creek 13-12 and the halftime score was 34-23 in favor of Elm Creek.

In the third quarter, Elwood started on a 4-0 and the score was 34-27, but after that, it was all Elm Creek. The third quarter ended with Elm Creek ahead 52-36. In the final quarter, Elm Creek kept things rolling as they scored 22 points in the final period and allowed just 11 to make the final score 73-47.

Elm Creek was led by Alli Bauer’s 28 points. MaKenzie Clouse had 16 points for Elwood.

Elwood and Axtell will play in the consolation game on Saturday at 2 P.M. The championship between Elm Creek and Pleasanton will play for the FKC title on Saturday at 6 P.M. That game can be heard on 880 KRVN, 106.9, or on krvn.com.