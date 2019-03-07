class="post-template-default single single-post postid-370613 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
BY Evan Jones | March 7, 2019
Elm Creek Beats Lourdes Central Catholic In First Round Of The Class D1 State Tournament
It’s been since 1975 that Elm Creek had won a game in Lincoln at the State Tournament, but on Thursday morning that changed in a big way. #1 seeded Elm Creek took down three-time defending state champion and #8 seeded Lourdes Central Catholic 52-36.

Elm Creek started behind in the first quarter trailing 11-8, but after that, the Buffaloes took over. Elm Creek outscored Lourdes Central Catholic 44-25 to run away with the victory. Elm Creek was led by Trey Miner and his 16 points and the Knights were led by Blake Miller with his 19 points.

Lourdes Central Catholic ends the season at 8-17. For Elm Creek, they will face either Archbishop Bergan or Fullerton at 9:00 A.M. in the D1 State Semifinals and that game will be played at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. You can listen to the game on KAMI Country Legends with pregame at 8:50 A.M.

