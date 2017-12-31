Elm Creek Falls in Championship, Haymakers take Holiday Tournament Title

ELM CREEK – It was the second night of games from the Holiday Tournament hosted by Elm Creek and the championship games were instant classics.

In the girls game, it was a contest that took an extra period to decide a winner. Doniphan-Trumbull took down Elm Creek by a final score of 58-53. In the first quarter, Elm Creek was in control as they led by a narrow margin 17-16. In the second period, Elm Creek increased their lead by outscoring the Cardinals 13-9, and at the intermission, it was 30-25 in favor of Elm Creek.

In the third quarter, Doniphan-Trumbull tied the ball game at 38 points. In the fourth quarter, neither team could pull away as both Doniphan-Trumbull and Elm Creek each scored 10 points, making it 48-48 after the fourth quarter. In overtime, Doniphan-Trumbull made seven of eight free throws to close out the ball game.

Doniphan-Trumbull was led by Katie Roach as she scored 18 points and Kalee Wiltfong had 15 points. For Elm Creek, they were paced by Claire Cornell’s 30 points.

Doniphan-Trumbull is now 7-2 and will face Ravenna on Thursday. Elm Creek falls to 7-2 and will battle Loomis on Friday.

In the boys game, it was a big fourth quarter from Cozad as they beat Doniphan-Trumbull 54-52. In the first quarter, Doniphan-Trumbull took control as they led 14-8. In the second period, Cozad outscored the Cardinals 16-15 but Doniphan-Trumbull led 29-24 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Cardinals increased their lead and at the end of the period, they led 45-38. In the final quarter of play, Cozad outscored Doniphan-Trumbull 16-7. It was Adam Cole who it a three in the final minute of the game to give Cozad the lead en route to their win.

The Haymakers were led by Trestian Siemering with 19 points, The Cardinals were led by Logan Shuldt as he scored 16 points.

Cozad is now 7-1 and will face Ord on Tuesday. Doniphan-Trumbull will battle Ravenna on Thursday.