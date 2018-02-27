Elm Creek falls in D1-5 district final

KEARNEY – A pair of familiar foes faced off in the D1-5 district final on Tuesday night as the #1 team in D1, Kenesaw, and Elm Creek faced off. It was Kenesaw who was able to prevail as they beat Elm Creek 48-43.

Elm Creek had the lead at the end of the first quarter as the score read 12-9. In the second quarter, Kenesaw outscored Elm Creek 15-6 and they claimed the lead and at halftime, the score was 24-18.

In the third quarter, Elm Creek came storming back as they were able to outscore Kenesaw 12-6. Entering the fourth period it was tied at 30. In the fourth period, Kenesaw started the quarter strong and kept things rolling as they closed out the game by outscoring Elm Creek 18-13 in the final quarter.

Kenesaw was led by Will Gallagher as he scored 21 points. Elm Creek was led by eight points from Nate Fields and Karsten McCarter. Kenesaw will now set their sights on the state tournament in Lincoln with their 26-0 record. Elm Creek finishes the year at 16-9.