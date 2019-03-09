Elm Creek Boys Basketball Team Finishes 4th At State

LINCOLN- Following a loss to Archbishop Bergan on Friday, #1 seeded Elm Creek faced #3 seeded Paxton in the 3rd and 4th place games of Class D1 at Lincoln Southeast High School. Unfortunately for Elm Creek, they fell in their final game of the season to the Tigers 62-48 and the size of Paxton was just too much for the Buffaloes. At one point in the first quarter, Elm Creek was down just 11-10, but then the Tigers went on a run that stretched all the way to halftime as Paxton led 39-21 at halftime.

In the second half, Elm Creek outscored Paxton 27-23, but it was too little, too late. Paxton was led by 6’10 junior Blake Brewster as he scored 19 points. Elm Creek was paced by junior Gage Clabaugh and his 16 points. Paxton took home 3rd place and finished the season at 25-2. Elm Creek finishes 4th at Lincoln and their final record is 22-5. This year’s team achieved a lot throughout the season, including the first win at state since 1975.