Elm Creek Hits The Road, Sweeps Southern Valley

SOUTHERN VALLEY – Elm Creek traveled to Southern Valley on Friday as it was the second game of the year for each team. Elm Creek got the better of Southern Valley in both the girls in the boys game.

In the girls game, Elm Creek won by a final score of 55-47. Southern Valley started out with an 8-2 lead, but Elm Creek went on a 12-0 run and never looked back and led 15-10 after one quarter. In the second period, Elm Creek scored 15 points again and Southern Valley posted 11. Elm Creek went o halftime with a 30-21 lead. In the third quarter, Elm Creek pushed their lead to 46-33. In the final period, Southern Valley made a comeback bid, but could not get closer than eight points as they fell 55-47.

For Elm Creek, Claire Cornell had 19 points. Cassi Bose led the way for Southern Valley with 18 points. Elm Creek is now 2-0 and will face Alma on Tuesday. Southern Valley falls to 1-1 and will face conference foe, Cambridge on Tuesday.

In the boys game, Elm Creek won by a large margin, 63-37. Elm Creek imposed their will right away as they took a 15-7 lead after one quarter. in the second quarter, it was much of the same as Elm Creek extended their lead to 14 points, with the score at 26-12 at halftime. In the third quarter, Elm Creek pulled away scoring 25 points and hitting four three-pointers. Southern Valley just scored 11 points in the quarter. In the final quarter, Southern valley scored 14 points to Elm Creek’s 12 but that wasn’t enough as the final score read 63-37.

For the Buffaloes, Jaydn Ford had 20 points. Jaden Quinn led the Eagles with nine points. Elm Creek is now 2-0 and will face Alma on Tuesday. Southern Valley will face Cambridge on Tuesday, searching for their first win.