Elm Creek Holiday Tournament Results

A strong second half lifted the Elm Creek girls to a 58-39 win over Gibbon on Thursday in the first round of the Elm Creek Holiday tournament. The Buffaloes led just 22-19 at half, but back to back three pointers by Kenzie Deyo sparked a big run in the third quarter as Elm Creek pulled away. The Buffaloes (7-1) as a team hit seven of their nine three pointers after half. Claire Cornell led the way with 17 points, Allie Bauer had 15, while Deyo finished with 14. Gibbon (2-6) was paced by Ellie Snell who scored 20 points. Elm Creek will play Doniphan/Trumbull in the title game at 6pm tonight. That game can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com

In the boys game, Elm Creek (6-2) took control early and won easily over Gibbon 69-39. Jaydn Ford led the way with 16 points as he connected on four three pointers. Brock Minor scored 14 points, while Jerry Brummels added 12 points off the bench. Elm Creek led 33-14 at the break and were never threatened by Gibbon in the second half. Gibbon (3-4) was led by Devin Stroh who scored 11 points. Elm Creek plays Doniphan/Trumbull in the title game at 7:45pm on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com

Both the boys and the girls’ teams of Cozad played in the opening games of the Elm Creek Holiday Tournament. Unfortunately for the Haymaker basketball squads, they fell in each contest against Doniphan-Trumbull. The girls lost 43-32 and the boys 71-62. In the girls game, Cozad looked like they were going to dominate the game, leading 12-7 after the first quarter of play. The Lady Cardinals though used a big second quarter, scoring 16 points to Cozad’s six, taking a 23-18 lead at half time in favor of Doniphan-Trumbull. In the third quarter Doniphan-Trumbull used a stout defense to pull away. Cozad was held scoreless in the third quarter as they deficit grew to 14 points, trailing 32-18. In the fourth quarter, Cozad made a little run, but it wasn’t enough to get back into the game. For Cozad Sarah Yocom led the way with 17 points and for Doniphan-Trumbull Katie Raoch had 16. Cozad will now face Gibbon in the consolation game at 2:45pm today.

In the boys game, it was a fast paced game, especially in the second half. In the first half it was all Doniphan-Trumbull as they put up 38 points to Cozad’s 23. Cozad really began to heat up in the second half. In the third quarter though both teams scored 15, and the tally after three was 53-38 in favor of the Cardinals. The Haymakers began the fourth quarter with hot shooting and closed the gap to six points. Doniphan-Trumbull was able to thwart the comeback with tight defense and good free throw shooting to seal the win. For Cozad Blaine Emerson finished the game with 24 points. Logan Shuldt paced the Cardinals with 21. Cozad plays today at 4:30 against Gibbon in the consolation game.