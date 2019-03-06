Elm Creek Looks To Take Down Lourdes Central Catholic In Lincoln

It’s been since 2014 that Elm Creek has made it down to the State Tournament in Lincoln, but it’s been even longer since they have won a game at state, 44 years to be exact when the Buffaloes took down Stromsburg 67-66 in 1975. This year, the Buffaloes are the #1 seed in class D1 and they will face the #8 seeded Lourdes Central Catholic Knights.

Elm Creek comes into this game with a record of 21-3 and they beat Emerson-Hubbard in the D1-1 District Final 50-40 to make it to Lincoln. For the Knights, they are 8-16 and they took down Overton in the D1-2 District Final 49-28. The Knights have won three state championships in a row, and don’t let that 8-16 record deceive you as they played 12 games this season against either a C1 or C2 school. The schedule they played was a tough one, prepping them for the State Tournament.

For the Buffaloes, they will look for sophomore Trey Miner to keep up his strong play as he’s averaging 17 points per game for Elm Creek. The Knights have a really solid player as well with Blake Miller, a freshman, averaging 17 points per game. Both teams role players will be a major factor as well.

Elm Creek and Lourdes Central Catholic will tip-off on Thursday at 9:00 A.M. with pregame at 8:50 A.M. on KAMI Country Legends.