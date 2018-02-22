Elm Creek moves onto district finals

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-292796 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Evan Jones | February 22, 2018
KEARNEY – Elm Creek faced off against a familiar foe on Thursday night for the D1-10 subdistrict final as they battled the Spartans of Ansley-Litchfield. Elm Creek was able to come away with the win as the final score read 68-57.

Elm Creek used a strong first quarter in which they hit three, three-pointers in the quarter to make their lead 15-7. In the second quarter, Elm Creek went off. They hit seven three-pointers and scored 23 points. Ansley-Litchfield tried to stay in striking distance as they scored 17 and at halftime, it was 38-24 in favor of the Buffaloes.

In the second half, the teams traded buckets and after the third period, it was 55-40. In the fourth quarter, the Spartans outscored Elm Creek 17-16, but the Buffaloes hung onto the win.

Elm Creek moves onto 16-8 and they were led by 16 points from Gage Clabaugh and Trey Miner.  Ansley-Litchfield finishes the season at 12-12 and they were led by 12 points from Christopher Paitz.

Elm Creek will play in the D-5 subdistrict final on Tuesday against Kenesaw. Details from that game have not yet been released but we will broadcast the game on Tuesday on 880 KRVN, 106.9 FM, and krvn.com.

