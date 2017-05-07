Elm Creek Native Places Second For Lopers

Kearney, Neb. – Throwers Jacob Bartling and Mackenzie Crowder led Nebraska-Kearney on the second day of the 2017 MIAA Outdoor Championships in Bolivar, Mo. The three-day meet began Friday with the start of the decathlon and heptathlon. Those events wrapped up Saturday morning and then the rest of the meet began in the afternoon. Through six scored events, the Loper women are sitting 11th (seven points) with the men having tallied 13 points to be fifth. The Pittsburg State women (55) and Central Missouri men (62) are currently in first. Bartling (Elm Creek) tallied eight team points by finishing second in the discus thanks to a toss of 167-3. The effort came on his third attempt and only TJ Dozier of Fort Hays State (167-7) bested him. Dozier’s winning heave came in his sixth and final attempt.

In the women’s shot put, Crowder (Utica) placed fourth with a top throw of 45-3.75. The mark came on her third attempt with Jasmine Smith of Pitt (47-7.75) coming in first. The other team points for the women also came in the throws as Colorado freshman Logan Prater was seventh in the discus (134-9). Next, UNK scored five points in the men’s pole vault as Fairfield junior Bailey Stapleman was fifth (15-11), based on judge’s decision, and Cairo sophomore Grant Myers eighth (15-5). UCM’s Cole Phillips soared 16-10.75 to win. On the track, qualifying for event finals on Sunday were Kearney senior Garrett Arnold in the 110 hurdles (5th/14.77), Lincoln junior Mandera Gatwech in the 400 (6th/48.61) and Auburn junior Melissa Davison in the 800 (7th/2:16.92). Colorado sophomore Michaela Hoffman just missed the top eight in the 100 hurdles, running a career-low 14.79 to finish ninth. The time does move her up to seventh on UNK’s all-time list. In the women’s 10,000 meter run, Merna sophomore Elizabeth Cramer came in 10th with a time (39:09.58) that ranks ninth in school history. Finally, Texas senior Preston Foley (100/10.75) and Crofton senior Dani Riesberg (400/58.10) both finished 10th in their respective events.