Elm Creek Picks a Big Win

AMHERST- Elm Creek traveled to Amherst on Friday and came away with a 28-22 win. Amherst started the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run from Cole Stokebrand making it 6-0. Elm Creek answered with a 50-yard touchdown run from Xavier Perez. Later in the first quarter, Amherst fumbled the ball deep in their own territory and Perez picked it up and scored making the score 16-6 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Elm Creek expanded their lead to 22-6 before halftime on a 47-yard run from Hans Robbins. In the third quarter, Stokebrand had another touchdown run this time from 65 yards out making the score 22-14. Elm Creek answered back on a five-yard touchdown run to make the score 28-14.

In the final quarter, Amherst scored on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Kalon Rhode to Jarin Potts and the score read 28-22 with just a couple minute remaining. Amherst couldn’t recover the onside kick as Elm Creek recovered it and ended the game.

Elm Creek was led by Xavier Perez as he had 127 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Stokebrand led Amherst with 112 yards and two touchdowns. Elm Creek moves to 2-4 and will face Ansley-Litchfield this week. Amherst is 3-3 and will face Arcadia-Loup City this week.