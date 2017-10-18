(Video) Elm Creek Star Headed To Concordia

On Wednesday, Claire Cornell of Elm Creek signed a letter of intent to play basketball and compete in track for Concordia University next fall. Cornell has been a four sport star for the Buffaloes. On the basketball court going into her senior season, Cornell has scored over 1,100 points and grabbed almost 800 rebounds for the Buffaloes. After her junior season, she was named the Kearney Hub girls basketball player of the year after helping Elm Creek to the NSAA state tournament. On the track, Cornell has excelled winning the All Class Gold medal in the girls long jump competition the last two springs at the NSAA state track and field championships. Last spring she also won the Class D 300 hurdle title. Cornell spoke with KRVN about her decision to become a Bulldog.

Cornell also feels Concordia’s pressing up tempo style of basketball fits her skills very well.