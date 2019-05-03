class="post-template-default single single-post postid-382758 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 3, 2019
Elm Creek Wins FKC Golf Title

Team Totals

1  Elm Creek, 384
2  Loomis, 393
3  Axtell, 416
4  Hi-Line, 427
5  Amherst, 445
6  Pleasanton, 666
7  Overton, 701
8  Wilcox/Hildreth, 949

Individual

1 91- Andrew Dennis, Loomis
2 92 -Nate Gillming, Elm Creek
3 94 -Jakson Keaschall, Pleasanton
4 95 -Dalton Trampe, Elm Creek
5 96 -Andy Jack, Hi-Line
6 96- Aden Matejka, Loomis
7 98 -Karsten McCarter, Elm Creek
8 98- Trevor Kinkaid, Axtell
9 99- Brady Spotanski, Elm Creek
10 99- Collin Soderquist, Axtell
11 101- Aaron Dow, Loomis
12 102- Sam Banzhaf, Overton
13 103- Paxton Houser, Amherst
14 103 -Kaden Nickell, Hi-Line
15 105- Caleb Riessland, Pleasanton

