Elm Creek Wins FKC Golf Title

Team Totals
1 Elm Creek, 384
2 Loomis, 393
3 Axtell, 416
4 Hi-Line, 427
5 Amherst, 445
6 Pleasanton, 666
7 Overton, 701
8 Wilcox/Hildreth, 949
Individual
1 91- Andrew Dennis, Loomis
2 92 -Nate Gillming, Elm Creek
3 94 -Jakson Keaschall, Pleasanton
4 95 -Dalton Trampe, Elm Creek
5 96 -Andy Jack, Hi-Line
6 96- Aden Matejka, Loomis
7 98 -Karsten McCarter, Elm Creek
8 98- Trevor Kinkaid, Axtell
9 99- Brady Spotanski, Elm Creek
10 99- Collin Soderquist, Axtell
11 101- Aaron Dow, Loomis
12 102- Sam Banzhaf, Overton
13 103- Paxton Houser, Amherst
14 103 -Kaden Nickell, Hi-Line
15 105- Caleb Riessland, Pleasanton