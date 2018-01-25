Elwood Sweeps Eustis-Farnam

EUSTIS – Eustis-Farnam hosted rival Elwood on Thursday night and it was the Pirates who came away with a pair of wins.

In the girls game, it was all Elwood as they won 70-29. In the first quarter, Elwood jumped out to a 17-7 lead. In the second period, it was much of the same as Elwood scored 18 points while holding the Knights to five. The halftime score was 35-12 in favor of the Pirates.

In the third quarter, Eustis-Farnam scored 12 points but the Elwood scored 18 and after three periods it was 53-24. In the final period, Elwood outscored the Knights 17-5.

Tiffany Dickau had 18 points to lead Elwood. The Knights were led by Sammy Jack’s 13 points. Elwood is now 8-10 and will faceEustis-Farnam again on Saturday for FKC play. Eustis-Farnam is 0-17 and will battle Axtell tomorrow before playing Elwood again in the FKC tournament.

In the boys game, it was a back and forth affair that Elwood won 64-53. Eustis-Farnam led after the first period 10-9. In the second quarter, the Knights extended their lead and it was 30-25 at halftime as the Pirates trailed.

In the third period, Elwood scored 16 points while holding Eustis-Farnam to 15 points. The score was 45-41 in favor of the Knights after three quarters. In the final period, Elwood took over by outscoring the Knights 23-8 en route to their win.

Elwood was led by Max Elliot’s 16 points. Eustis-Farnam had a good game from Blake Schmidt as he scored 19 points. Elwood is now 2-16 and will face SEM on Saturday for the FKC tournament. Eustis-Farnam falls to 1-15 and will battle Axtell on Friday and then begin FKC tournament play against Axtell again.