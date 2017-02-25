Eric Dop records 32 saves for first shutout in 4-0 win

Kearney, Neb. – Eric Dop blocked 32 shots for his first USHL shutout and the Tri-City Storm shelled the Sioux Falls Stampede, 4-0, Friday at the Viaero Center.

Dop made 17 saves in the second period, the most he’s had in a frame. The Storm prevented a shot on goal for the first eight minutes of the third. Dop recorded eight saves in the final frame. The netminder moved to 4-7-3-1 with the win.

Blais Richartz scored in his USHL debut. Jace Foskey, Adam Goodsir, Wyllum Deveaux also scored. Goodsir ranks second on the team with 13 goals. Richartz, Foskey and Deveaux are all 16 years old, the youngest a player can be to play in the USHL.

Weissbach recorded a pair of helpers and has four points (1g, 3a) in his last two games. The 18-year-old has a team-high 12 multi-point games, the first Tri-City player to reach a dozen since former Captain Garrett Gamez had 14 in 2014-15.

The Storm looks to keep momentum Saturday at home against Sioux City at 7:05 p.m.

Box Score

Goodsir gave the Storm the edge 5:38 into the game with his 13th of the season. Weissbach directed a pass to the captain at the left post. Collecting it, Goodsir backhanded it in at the right post while avoiding a Swayman poke check. The draft-eligible 18-year-old is 3rd in rookie goal scoring (13 goals).

Foskey provided insurance early in the second and made it 2-0. After leaving the penalty box, Foskey joined a 2-on-1 with Weissbach. Foskey received a saucer pass at the right circle and wristed it in for his third of the season. The native of Southlake, Texas is on a career-best three-game point streak (2g, 1a).

Dop made 10 saves in the final half of the second to preserve the two-goal lead. The pace settled in the third and Dop didn’t face a shot on goal until there was 11:26 left in the frame.

Deveaux extended the lead to 3-0 with his fourth of the season at 9:40 of the frame. After retrieving the puck, the 16-year-old drove the right circle and stuffed it in. Deveaux scored his first goal since October 14.

Richartz sprung on the puck at the right slot and wristed it in with 6:44 left to give Tri-City a four-goal lead.

Dop recorded three saves on Sioux Falls’ final penalty kill. The Storm was 5-for-5 on the kill.

Tri-City hosts Sioux City for Hockey Appreciation Night on Saturday at 7:05 p.m., with a free postgame skate after, presented by Graham Tire.

Spend your Sunday with the Storm with a special skills competition at 1:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Meet Tri-City players and watch them feature their skills in a fun and family-friendly atmosphere. After the event, the Viaero Center hosts a public skate from 1:45 to 3:00 p.m.

Next Friday, March 3 at 7:05 p.m., the Storm starts a back-to-back against the Fargo Force with Ag Appreciation Night, presented by Asera Care. It’s also a $5 Kids Friday.

The Storm plays Fargo on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. with the annual Teddy Bear Toss, hosted by Slumberland.