Eustis-Farnam Takes Two on the Road

ELWOOD- Elwood hosted Eustis-Farnam on Thursday night, and the home team fell in each of their contests. In the girls game the Lady Knights won 44-33, and then in the boys game it was the Knights again taking down the Pirates 65-53.

In the girls game, it was a back and forth affair. At the end of one-quarter of play Eustis-Farnam had a slim lead 8-7, but in the second quarter, the Lady Knights were able to get rolling. They scored 16 points to Elwood’s six and half the Lady Knights led 24-13. The second half was evenly matched as each team put up 20 points in those two-quarters.

For Elwood Manon Martin led the way with nine points. Then for Eustis-Farnam Micky Blender and Ali Jones each poured in 14 points.

For the Lady Pirates (6-10) now they will face Pleasanton on Monday to begin FKC play. Eustis-Farnam (7-9) now will battle Axtell on Friday before they begin conference play.

In the boys game, the Eustis-Farnam nights used hot shooting in the second half to propel them to their win. In the first half though, Elwood was the one doing the hot shooting as they had a 38-29 lead at halftime and had no signs of slowing down.

The turnovers in the second half plagued Elwood as they put up just 15 points in the second half to Eustis-Farnam’s 36. The Knights had a big game from the three-point arc recording 11 three-pointers.

Elwood’s leading scorers on the night were Aaron Clouse with 20 points and Kallen Nickell had 13. Eustis-Farnam had a trio of players doing the damage including Kaleb Gibbens with 23 points, Hayden Rupe had 20 points, and Shaye Collins had 20 points as well.

For Elwood (2-14) they will battle Eustis-Farnam again on Saturday to begin FKC play, and for Eustis-Farnam (3-12) they will play Axtell Friday before meeting up against Elwood again on Saturday.