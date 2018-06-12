Fan Information for Friday Night Lights Camp

Nebraska Football will host its Friday Night Lights camps on June 15 and June 22 at Memorial Stadium. Both events will take place from approximately 6-8 p.m., and are free and open to the public.

The following information will assist fans who intend to attend the Friday Night Lights camps at Memorial Stadium:

Gates to the stadium will open at 5 p.m., and fans may enter the Stadium through Gates 3 (SW corner) and 11 (NW corner).

Fans should note that access to Stadium Drive along the West side of Memorial Stadium will be limited due to construction, but fans will be able to access gates 3 and 11.

All seating for the Friday Night Lights camps will be in the lower bowl of West Stadium, and the West Stadium concourse will not be available.

Restrooms will be available at field level in the northwest and southwest corners, as well as South Stadium. Fans in need of ADA restrooms should see an event staff member to access restrooms in the northeast corner.

Fans attending Friday Night Lights camps may park in the West Stadium parking garage, and the Champions Club parking lot. Those lots will be cashiered.

Concession stands will not be open, but fans may bring their own water and snacks into the event.