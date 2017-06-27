class="post-template-default single single-post postid-244604 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Fans linked to LSU team aid stricken man during CWS game | KRVN Radio

Fans linked to LSU team aid stricken man during CWS game

BY Associated Press | June 27, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Fans linked to LSU team aid stricken man during CWS game
Courtesy/AP. The Road to Omaha stature stands in front of the main entrance to TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 12, 2012, ahead of the NCAA College World Series. Umpires for the first time will use video review at the College World Series to confirm or overturn on-field rulings in a limited number of situations. Coaches are in full support, saying every tool available should be used if it means the difference between winning and losing in the Division I baseball championship. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. – Two people with ties to the Louisiana State University baseball team aided a man who lost consciousness during the LSU-Florida game at the College World Series in Omaha.

Dr. Jerry Poch and Jimmy Roy were alerted to the slumping man in the sixth inning Monday night. Poch gave the man chest compressions, and Roy performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim McCaw said Tuesday that fire medics took the 87-year-old man to Nebraska Medical Center. McCaw didn’t have the man’s name.

Roy told The Advocate newspaper of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that the man “didn’t have a pulse, and me and Doc brought him back.”

Roy’s son is Travis Roy, LSU strength and conditioning coach. Poch’s son is pitcher Jared Poch, who’s scheduled to start Tuesday night.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments