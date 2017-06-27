Fans linked to LSU team aid stricken man during CWS game

Courtesy/AP. The Road to Omaha stature stands in front of the main entrance to TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 12, 2012, ahead of the NCAA College World Series. Umpires for the first time will use video review at the College World Series to confirm or overturn on-field rulings in a limited number of situations. Coaches are in full support, saying every tool available should be used if it means the difference between winning and losing in the Division I baseball championship. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)