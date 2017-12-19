class="post-template-default single single-post postid-279235 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Farmer Recieves GPAC Honor | KRVN Radio

Farmer Recieves GPAC Honor

BY Hastings College Sports Information | December 19, 2017
Farmer Recieves GPAC Honor
Shandra Farmer earns honor. Photo Courtesy Hastings College Sports Information

Hastings guard Shandra Farmer is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports women’s basketball player-of-the-week. Farmer, a sophomore from Hastings, Nebraska, had a career high 26 points as No. 16 Hastings ended its eight-game losing streak to No. 6 Morningside on Saturday with a 75-64 win. She finished the night going 9-for-15 from the floor including 5-for-9 from behind the arc helping the Broncos to a second straight top 10 victory on the year. She also added six rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
