Farmer Recieves GPAC Honor

Hastings guard Shandra Farmer is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports women’s basketball player-of-the-week. Farmer, a sophomore from Hastings, Nebraska, had a career high 26 points as No. 16 Hastings ended its eight-game losing streak to No. 6 Morningside on Saturday with a 75-64 win. She finished the night going 9-for-15 from the floor including 5-for-9 from behind the arc helping the Broncos to a second straight top 10 victory on the year. She also added six rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.