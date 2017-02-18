Final Day Of State Wrestling Is Underway. Here is list of area wrestlers who have made the finals. Click here for the latest results.
Class A
120 Phillip Moomey, Kearney
132 Nick James, Kearney
160 Trey Grube, Kearney
170 Braiden Ruffin, North Platte
285 Lee Harrington, Kearney
Class B
132 Connor Laux, Hastings
152 Thomas Margritz, Lexington
170 Damon Pape, Hastings
220 Kaleb Taylor, McCook
Class C
120 Evan Waddington, Wood River
Clayton Glendy, Broken Bow
138 Eric Pacheco, Kearney Catholic
152 Jack Keating, Kearney Catholic
Class D
106 Ryan Patrick, Sutherland
126 Tyler Pawloski, Pleasanton
Joel Ostrom, Burwell
132 Cameron Riggs, North Platte St. Pats
138 Brody Lewis, Franklin
152 Devon Walker, Elm Creek
160 Preston Walker, Elm Creek
170 Ryan Dawe, Burwell
182 Tori Huffman, Burwell
195 Dane Borgard, Amherst
220 Tyler Gideon, Burwell
Jose Ambriz, Ansley/Litchfield
285 AJ Skaggs, Axtell
Thomas Hughes, Burwell