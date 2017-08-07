Final Results Phillipsburg Rodeo
All-around champion: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas; tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback Riding
1.Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 86.5 points on Beutler and Son Rodeo’s Nutrena’s Little Jet; 2. Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 84; 3. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 80; 4. Justin McDaniel, Parkfield, Calif. 79; 5. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 78.5; 6. Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La. 78; 7. Tyler Berghuis, Stephenville, Texas 71; 8. Caine Riddle, Vernon, Texas 70.
Steer Wrestling
1. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah 3.6 seconds; 2. Clay Mindemann, Salina, Okla. 3.8; 3. Stockton Graves, Alva, Okla. 3.9; 4. (tie) Sean Mulligan, Coleman, Okla. and Rowdy Thames, Buda, Texas 4.0 each; 6. Richard Coats, Hastings, Neb. 4.2; 7. (tie) Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. and Cody Devers, Alva, Okla. 4.3 each; 9. Ryan Swayze, Freedom, Okla. and Mitchell Gardner, Dover, Okla. 4.4 each.
Team Roping
1. Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas/Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 4.2; 2. (tie) Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont./Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. and Cale Markham, Vinita, Okla./Austin Rogers, Crescent, Okla. 4.5; 4. (tie) Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas/Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas and Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla./Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 4.7 each; 6. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D./Levi Tyan, Wallace, Neb. 5.0; 7. Adam Rose, Willard, Mo./J.W. Beck, Moville, Iowa 5.1; 8. (tie) Brandon Webb, Carrizo Springs, Texas/Kollin VonAhn, Blanchard, Okla. and Shay Carroll, Prineville, Ore./Nano Garza, Las Cruces, N.M. 5.2 each; 10. Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas/Brady Norman, Springer, Okla. 5.3.
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo. 85.5 points on Beutler and Son Rodeo’s Nutrena’s Little Angel; 2. Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas 84; 3. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 83.5; 4. Tyrel Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 80.5; 5. Wade Sundell, Coleman, Okla. 80; 6. Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M. 79; 7. Preston Burr, Stratford, Texas 78; 8. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 77.
Tie Down Roping
1. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 8.2 seconds; 2. (tie) Shank Edwards, Tatum, N.M. and Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 8.4 each; 4. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 8.6; 5. Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 8.8; 6. Trell Etbauer, Decatur, Texas 9.0; 7. Ty Baker, Van Horn, Texas 9.2; 8. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 9.3; 9. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 9.7;
10. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 10.6.
Barrel Racing
1. Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 17.05 seconds; 2. Korrina Hughes, Glenwood, Iowa 17.32; 3. Kelly Brunner, Millsap, Texas 17.37; 4. (tie) Jane Melby, Burneyville, Okla., Kortney Kizer, Pep, N.M. and Hollie Etbauer, Edmond, Okla. 17.39 each; 7. Laura Kennedy Quitman, Ark. 17.43; 8. Holly Wright, Gruver, Texas 17.45; 9. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. 17.49; 10. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 17.52; 11. Morgan Breaux, Tomball, Texas 17.54; 12. (tie) Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas and Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 17.55 each; 14. Monica McClung, May, Okla. 17.56; 15. Jean Winters, Texline, Texas 17.58.
Bull Riding
1. Wyatt Edwards, Sulphur, Okla. 81 points on Beutler and Son Rodeo’s No. 124; 2. Fulton Rutland, Stilwell, Okla. 75; 3. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 71.5; 4. (tie) Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. and Ednei Caminhas, Denton, Texas 70.5.