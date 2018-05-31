First Tier Bandits Win Pitcher’s Dual Over Melons

GOTHENBURG – Trace Baasch and Carlos Magdaleno dualed on a perfect night for baseball Wednesday night. Baasch’s Bandit from First Tier Bank in Overton outlasted the Gothenburg Melon Seniors 3-1.

For four innings, neither pitcher gave up a run; the Bandits managed only one hit against Magdaleno and Baasch gave up none to the Melons. In the top of the fifth inning the Bandits started to get the timing down against the Melons pitcher and strung together two hits while being helped by two Gothenburg errors to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Josh Arajo came on in relief of Baasch in the sixth inning and held the Melons to just one score to get the save and secure the win for Baasch.

Magdaleno gave way to Matthew Zimbelman in the seventh inning and he pitched his way out of trouble to give the Melons a chance. However, after a Brady Harrison hit and then score on a RBI Fielder’s Choice by Radley Shaw, Arajo shut the door and gave the Bandits their second win of the year. They improve to 2-4 on the young season, the Melons are now 1-3.

The First Tier Bank Bandit won the Juniors game 10-6.

Click here to listen to the game.