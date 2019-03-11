Fisher Named Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week

Senior left-handed pitcher Nate Fisher earned Big Ten Co-Pitcher-of-the-Week accolades on Monday after his performance against No. 21 Baylor on Saturday.

Fisher, making his fourth start of the season, threw a career-high 8.0 no-hit innings against the Bears. He recorded six strikeouts and only one walk to help NU knock off Baylor, 2-0. Fisher was perfect through 5.1 innings before allowing his lone walk of the game.

Baylor didn’t record its first hit of the game until two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning after Fisher was taken out. It marked Nebraska’s first combined one-hit game since March 6, 2013 when six pitchers contributed to the one-hit effort against Northern Colorado.

During Saturday’s outing, Fisher surpassed 100.0 career innings pitched at Nebraska. He shares this week’s award with Indiana’s Pauly Milto.