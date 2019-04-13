Five Takeaways From The Huskers Spring Game

Spring football is a time for a team to evaluate strengths and areas in which they need improvements. In the annual Red-White Spring Game, Nebraska flexed their muscles in some areas but showed there are a few areas that still need hashing out in some live action in front of 85,000 fans on a beautiful Saturday afternoon.

Here are my takeaways from Saturday’s 24-13 win for the Red team over the White squad.

The Quarterback Position Is Solid

Last season was a major question mark for this position. Everyone had heard about the heralded recruit, Adrian Martinez and of course, he showed out last year in the Spring Game and all season in his first year. Martinez had a fantastic freshman campaign and we expect to see more great things for him, starting with today as he accumulated 110 yards passing and a score in a half of action. But, the encouraging thing about the position group as a whole is there are five quarterbacks and they all look comfortable. Junior Andrew Bunch threw for 80 yards on 9-21 passing. Sophomore Noah Vedral added 144 yards and an interception on 13-19 passing. redshirt freshman Matt Masker was 3-8 with 61 yards and a score. True freshman and early enrollee Luke McCaffery was only 3-14 with only 14 yards but he showed off his wheels, even though he had just 19 yards rushing. Bunch said that the quarterback room is great and they want the best for everyone.

Third And Fourth Option Wideouts Are A Question Mark

It’s evident that junior JD Spielman will be the go-to wideout this season, he didn’t play today as he is dealing with an injury, but he is the clear cut stud. True freshman Wan’Dale Robinson has shined during the spring practices, his hamstring injury kept him out today, but it sounds like he will be the second option. After that though, it is a major unknown. There’s plenty of guys that could do it including seniors Mike Williams, Jaron Woodyard, sophomore Kade Warner, and redshirt freshman Andre Hunt, but the Huskers would like to see someone stand out. Warner played well with two catches for 58 yards. Also, don’t rule out someone maybe proving themselves who may have been an afterthought like junior Todd Honas as he had three catches for 39 yards.

Miles Jones Can Do It All

Jones was on the White squad and he showed off his talents, to say the least. The redshirt freshman battled injury last season and it’s great to see him healthy because he will provide a punch to the offense. The quick running back can run and catch the ball phenomenally. He had three carries for 12 yards and added three catches for 44 yards. Don’t be shocked if he lines up at wide receiver some this fall.

Cameron Jurgens Is Settling In At Center

The Beatrice native looked pretty solid on Saturday at the center position. Made nice reads in the passing game and blocked well in the run game. Jurgens did have a couple of high snaps, but that can easily be fixed. Fans should be excited about the future for him because the redshirt freshman hasn’t ever played offensive line and he’s looking solid right now. He says he had to trust Coach Frost and the position change.

The Secondary Looks Poised

The Red team had what looked to be the frontrunners in the backend of the defense and they allowed just 155 yards of passing and one touchdown. Considering the pace that the white offense was going that’s pretty decent. That group has the chance to be stingy with seniors Lamar Jackson and Eric Lee Jr., juniors Dicaprio Bootle, Tony Butler, Marquel Dismuke, and Deontai Williams, and sophomore Cam Taylor. The Big Red also adds a lockdown defender Noa Pola-Gates into the mix and he will try to lobby for playing time as well. Sophomore Cam Taylor, had four tackles and two pass breakups and he says he is feeling much more comfortable in year two at Nebraska.

Spring ball seemed to be a success again this year for the Huskers, now we will see what adjustments Nebraska will make between now and August 31st when they open the season against South Alabama.