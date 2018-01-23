FKC Basketball Tournament Seedings Announced

The Fort Kearney Conference Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament gets underway Jan. 27. For the girls, Pleasanton’s 15-1 record gives the Bulldogs the top-seed. On the boys side, Wilcox-Hildreth is the No. 1 seed with a record of 11-4

The Girls Tournament starts on Saturday in Elwood as Amherst takes on SEM. The winner of that game earns the right to match up with Pleasanton in Pleasanton on Monday. The other game in Elwood on Saturday features the hometown Pirates against Eustis-Farnam. The winner of that game will take on the No. 2 seeded Overton Eagles in Overton on Monday. Elm Creek will take on Loomis in the other game in Overton and in Pleasanton Wilcox-Hildreth faces Axtell in the 4-5 match up. Semi-final games take place at the Viaero Center in Kearney with the finals on Saturday at Viaero.

The Boys Tournament also gets underway on Saturday in Elwood as the Pirates take on SEM. Followed by Axtell and Eustis Farnam. The winner of the Elwood/SEM game will face top-seeded Wilcox-Hildreth on Tuesday in Wilcox. The Axtell/Eustis-Farnam winner will travel to Loomis to take on the Wolves. The other game in Loomis on Tuesday has Overton and Pleasanton battle. In Wilcox, No. 4 Amherst takes on Elm Creek. Semi-finals game will by on Friday at the Viaero Center, the finals are scheduled for Saturday.