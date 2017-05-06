class="post-template-default single single-post postid-234156 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
FKC Golf Results | KRVN Radio

FKC Golf Results

BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 6, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
FKC Golf Results

FKC Golf Tourney Results 5-5

Team

1 Amherst 352 (*Won Team Playoff)
2 Overton 352
3 Pleasanton 370
4 Elm Creek 373
5 Loomis 407
6 Axtell 439
7 Eustis-Farnam 699
8 Elwood 907
9 Wilcox/Hildreth 1215
10 S-E-M 1440
Individual
1    75 Dillon Gillming, Elm Creek
2    76 Sam Kulhanek, Overton
3    83 Trevor Adelung, Amherst
4    84 Tyson Reil, Overton
5    87 Hunter Cobb, Amherst
6    87 Kallen Nickell, Elwood
7    87 Braden Hadwiger, Pleasanton
8    89 Grant Bergstrom, Amherst
9    90 Andy Jack, Eustis-Farnam
10  93 Brenden Meier, Overton
11  93 Dillon Sievert, Pleasanton
12  93 Trace Baasch, Amherst
13  93 Hunter Paitz, Pleasanton
14  93 Drew Lauby, Loomis
15  95 Karsten McCarter, Elm Creek

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments