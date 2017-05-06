FKC Golf Results

FKC Golf Tourney Results 5-5
Team
1 Amherst 352 (*Won Team Playoff)
2 Overton 352
3 Pleasanton 370
4 Elm Creek 373
5 Loomis 407
6 Axtell 439
7 Eustis-Farnam 699
8 Elwood 907
9 Wilcox/Hildreth 1215
10 S-E-M 1440
Individual
1 75 Dillon Gillming, Elm Creek
2 76 Sam Kulhanek, Overton
3 83 Trevor Adelung, Amherst
4 84 Tyson Reil, Overton
5 87 Hunter Cobb, Amherst
6 87 Kallen Nickell, Elwood
7 87 Braden Hadwiger, Pleasanton
8 89 Grant Bergstrom, Amherst
9 90 Andy Jack, Eustis-Farnam
10 93 Brenden Meier, Overton
11 93 Dillon Sievert, Pleasanton
12 93 Trace Baasch, Amherst
13 93 Hunter Paitz, Pleasanton
14 93 Drew Lauby, Loomis
15 95 Karsten McCarter, Elm Creek