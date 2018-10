The FKC volleyball tournament semifinals are set for tonight at Kearney Catholic high school. Elm Creek squares off against Overton at 6pm, while Pleasanton plays Amherst at 7:30pm. Consolation matches will also take place tonight as well. Tonight’s semifinals can be heard on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM in Kearney and at KRVN.com.

2018 VB Tournament Bracket(2)