The FKC Volleyball tournament continues tonight at Kearney Catholic high school. In the Semifinals, Axtell plays Pleasanton at 6pm, followed by Elwood against Overton at 7pm. The Semifinals can be heard on 880 KRVN, 106.9 and also at KRVN.com.

Results from Monday night

Axtell def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-17

Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 28-26

Elwood def. Amherst, 25-22, 25-12

Overton def. Loomis, 25-22, 25-12

Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-21, 25-17