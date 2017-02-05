(Audio) FKC Tourney Ends With A Bang

Kearney-The Fort Kearny Conference saw two great games to conclude it’s tournament with Amherst outlasting SEM 88-85 in triple overtime for the boys title while Elm Creek fought off Axtell 61-56 in the girls championship game. The boys game turned into one for the ages, neither team led by more than six. SEM who

was looking for the school’s first conference tournament title since 1983 led at the break 31-27. The Broncos gained the lead going into the fourth and had a chance to put SEM away several times, but the Mustangs scored with two seconds left on a lay up from Nathan Schroeder that tied the game going into the first overtime at 61. SEM’s Zerron Schroeder would hit a three late in the first overtime which tied the game at 66. In the second overtime, Amherst’s Trevor Adelung missed a three in the closing seconds that would have won the game with the score tied at 73. In the third and final overtime

Adelung had seven points while teammate Holden Eckhout was 4-4 from the line as the Broncos finally put the Mustangs away. Eckhout finished with 33 points Adulung had 27. SEM which lost for the first time this year was paced by Jason Line who scored 32 points and hit six threes. Micah Eggleston also had a big night with 19. For Amherst the Broncos improve to 18-2 on the year and claimed their second straight FKC title. SEM falls to 14-1. Click here to listen to the podcast.

In the girls game, Elm Creek hit 12 three pointers and won their second consecutive FKC title with a 61-56 win over Axtell. The Buffaloes blew a 12 point third quarter lead but Claire Cornell and Allie Bauer combined for 12 of Elm Creek’s 14 points in the fourth quarter as Elm Creek picked up the win. Elm Creek also saw sophomore Madi Halliewell who is a 33 percent free throw shooter on the year, hit two foul shots deep in the fourth quarter that

pushed the lead to 61-56. Paige Kirby helped key Axtell’s big 3rd quarter comeback as she scored eight of her 13 points in the quarter. Regan Miller also had a big night with 13 for the Wildcats who were led by Sophie Mellema who had 16. For Elm Creek, Bauer hit 7 three’s and ended the night with 23 points, Claire Cornell had 17 points and Kenzie Deyo finished with 11. Elm Creek improves to 18-2 on the year, while Axtell is 16-4 with two of losses

coming to Elm Creek. The Pleasanton girls and the Elm Creek boys won the consolation games on Saturday. Click here to listen to the podcast.