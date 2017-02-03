FKC/TVC Meet Results

FKC/TVC Meet 2-2

1. Amherst 352.0

2. Shelton Kenesaw 279.0

3. Franklin 204.0

4. Elm Creek 188.0

5. South Central 166.0

6. Overton 124.0

7. Axtell 105.0

8. Pleasanton 83.0

9. Elwood 81.0

10. Harvard 74.0

11. Eustis-Farnam 65.0

12. Loomis-Bertrand 38.0

13. Wilcox-Hildreth 37.0

14. Red Cloud Blue Hill 31.0

15. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 0.0

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Isiah Shields of Amherst

2nd Place – Jesse Sauceda of Shelton Kenesaw

3rd Place – Jacob Hilmer of Loomis-Bertrand

4th Place – Riley Hadwiger of Pleasanton

5th Place – Oscar Medina of Harvard

6th Place – Ryan Johnson of Overton

7th Place – Wyatt Schutte of South Central

1st Place Match

Isiah Shields (Amherst) 28-4, Fr. over Jesse Sauceda (Shelton Kenesaw) 22-16, Fr. (Fall 4:47).

3rd Place Match

Jacob Hilmer (Loomis-Bertrand) 19-16, Fr. over Riley Hadwiger (Pleasanton) 13-18, Fr. (MD 8-0).

5th Place Match

Oscar Medina (Harvard) 15-19, Fr. over Ryan Johnson (Overton) 8-14, Fr. (Fall 4:29).

7th Place Match

Wyatt Schutte (South Central) 14-23, So. over () , . (Bye).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Salvador Aguirre of Amherst

2nd Place – Dustin Klingsporn of Axtell

3rd Place – Sam Tourney of Shelton Kenesaw

4th Place – Bryan Herrick of Eustis-Farnam

5th Place – Giovanni Duran of Elwood

6th Place – Avery Yates of Franklin

Round 1

Salvador Aguirre (Amherst) 38-4, Sr. over Sam Tourney (Shelton Kenesaw) 25-16, Fr. (Fall 5:32).

Bryan Herrick (Eustis-Farnam) 23-16, So. over Avery Yates (Franklin) 0-11, Fr. (Fall 1:25).

Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 28-10, Fr. over Giovanni Duran (Elwood) 5-28, So. (Fall 0:30).

Round 2

Salvador Aguirre (Amherst) 38-4, Sr. over Giovanni Duran (Elwood) 5-28, So. (Fall 1:26).

Sam Tourney (Shelton Kenesaw) 25-16, Fr. over Bryan Herrick (Eustis-Farnam) 23-16, So. (Dec 4-2).

Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 28-10, Fr. over Avery Yates (Franklin) 0-11, Fr. (Fall 0:43).

Round 3

Salvador Aguirre (Amherst) 38-4, Sr. over Avery Yates (Franklin) 0-11, Fr. (Fall 1:02).

Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 28-10, Fr. over Bryan Herrick (Eustis-Farnam) 23-16, So. (MD 10-0).

Sam Tourney (Shelton Kenesaw) 25-16, Fr. over Giovanni Duran (Elwood) 5-28, So. (Fall 2:29).

Round 4

Salvador Aguirre (Amherst) 38-4, Sr. over Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 28-10, Fr. (Fall 1:15).

Bryan Herrick (Eustis-Farnam) 23-16, So. over Giovanni Duran (Elwood) 5-28, So. (Fall 3:51).

Sam Tourney (Shelton Kenesaw) 25-16, Fr. over Avery Yates (Franklin) 0-11, Fr. (Fall 0:51).

Round 5

Giovanni Duran (Elwood) 5-28, So. over Avery Yates (Franklin) 0-11, Fr. (Fall 3:27).

Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 28-10, Fr. over Sam Tourney (Shelton Kenesaw) 25-16, Fr. (MD 9-0).

Salvador Aguirre (Amherst) 38-4, Sr. over Bryan Herrick (Eustis-Farnam) 23-16, So. (MD 11-3).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Drew Goosic of Franklin

2nd Place – Breidyn Cumpston of Amherst

3rd Place – Michael Kautz of Shelton Kenesaw

4th Place – Mason Head of Eustis-Farnam

Round 1

Breidyn Cumpston (Amherst) 20-11, Sr. over Mason Head (Eustis-Farnam) 5-22, Fr. (Fall 0:35).

Drew Goosic (Franklin) 32-7, Sr. over Michael Kautz (Shelton Kenesaw) 16-22, So. (Fall 2:21).

Round 2

Breidyn Cumpston (Amherst) 20-11, Sr. over Michael Kautz (Shelton Kenesaw) 16-22, So. (TF-1.5 4:06 (17-1)).

Drew Goosic (Franklin) 32-7, Sr. over Mason Head (Eustis-Farnam) 5-22, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:24 (26-11)).

Round 3

Michael Kautz (Shelton Kenesaw) 16-22, So. over Mason Head (Eustis-Farnam) 5-22, Fr. (Fall 1:41).

Drew Goosic (Franklin) 32-7, Sr. over Breidyn Cumpston (Amherst) 20-11, Sr. (For.).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kale Fishler of Harvard

2nd Place – Dylan Zeleski of Overton

3rd Place – Cole Stokebrand of Amherst

4th Place – Caleb Werger of Elwood

5th Place – Castor Ruyle of Shelton Kenesaw

6th Place – Isaiah Young of Eustis-Farnam

7th Place – Clayton Darby of Pleasanton

1st Place Match

Kale Fishler (Harvard) 28-14, Sr. over Dylan Zeleski (Overton) 24-10, Jr. (Fall 3:38).

3rd Place Match

Cole Stokebrand (Amherst) 14-27, Fr. over Caleb Werger (Elwood) 3-6, Jr. (Dec 6-2).

5th Place Match

Castor Ruyle (Shelton Kenesaw) 10-26, Fr. over Isaiah Young (Eustis-Farnam) 18-22, Fr. (Fall 1:57).

7th Place Match

Clayton Darby (Pleasanton) 8-12, Sr. over () , . (Bye).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Brody Lewis of Franklin

2nd Place – Samuel Florell of Amherst

3rd Place – Ben Bogle of Elwood

4th Place – Terry Stephens of Pleasanton

5th Place – Luke Mckeon of Elm Creek

6th Place – Luke Searle of South Central

7th Place – Brandon Wallander of Loomis-Bertrand

1st Place Match

Brody Lewis (Franklin) 36-0, Sr. over Samuel Florell (Amherst) 32-16, So. (Fall 2:55).

3rd Place Match

Ben Bogle (Elwood) 26-11, Sr. over Terry Stephens (Pleasanton) 27-14, Sr. (Dec 6-0).

5th Place Match

Luke Mckeon (Elm Creek) 25-16, Jr. over Luke Searle (South Central) 20-14, So. (Dec 8-3).

7th Place Match

Brandon Wallander (Loomis-Bertrand) 31-7, Sr. over () , . (Bye).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Devon Walker of Elm Creek

2nd Place – Jarrin Potts of Amherst

3rd Place – Tom Peterson of Axtell

4th Place – Remington Wright of Shelton Kenesaw

5th Place – Skylar Meyer of Harvard

Round 1

Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 13-0, Jr. over Remington Wright (Shelton Kenesaw) 4-11, So. (Fall 0:41).

Tom Peterson (Axtell) 17-25, So. over Skylar Meyer (Harvard) 2-24, Jr. (Fall 0:55).

Round 2

Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 13-0, Jr. over Skylar Meyer (Harvard) 2-24, Jr. (For.).

Jarrin Potts (Amherst) 21-22, Fr. over Remington Wright (Shelton Kenesaw) 4-11, So. (Fall 1:37).

Round 3

Jarrin Potts (Amherst) 21-22, Fr. over Tom Peterson (Axtell) 17-25, So. (Dec 13-10).

Remington Wright (Shelton Kenesaw) 4-11, So. over Skylar Meyer (Harvard) 2-24, Jr. (For.).

Round 4

Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 13-0, Jr. over Tom Peterson (Axtell) 17-25, So. (Fall 0:56).

Jarrin Potts (Amherst) 21-22, Fr. over Skylar Meyer (Harvard) 2-24, Jr. (For.).

Round 5

Tom Peterson (Axtell) 17-25, So. over Remington Wright (Shelton Kenesaw) 4-11, So. (Fall 1:07).

Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 13-0, Jr. over Jarrin Potts (Amherst) 21-22, Fr. (Fall 0:25).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Preston Walker of Elm Creek

2nd Place – Stephen Duffy of Shelton Kenesaw

3rd Place – Cole Egge of Amherst

4th Place – Ethan Sharp of Red Cloud Blue Hill

5th Place – Ryan Haack of South Central

6th Place – Tristan Bruns of Pleasanton

Round 1

Stephen Duffy (Shelton Kenesaw) 36-5, Jr. over Ethan Sharp (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 23-16, Jr. (Fall 2:47).

Preston Walker (Elm Creek) 43-6, So. over Tristan Bruns (Pleasanton) 10-23, Jr. (Fall 3:14).

Cole Egge (Amherst) 25-13, Sr. over Ryan Haack (South Central) 17-24, Jr. (Fall 5:14).

Round 2

Stephen Duffy (Shelton Kenesaw) 36-5, Jr. over Ryan Haack (South Central) 17-24, Jr. (Fall 4:30).

Preston Walker (Elm Creek) 43-6, So. over Ethan Sharp (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 23-16, Jr. (Fall 1:22).

Cole Egge (Amherst) 25-13, Sr. over Tristan Bruns (Pleasanton) 10-23, Jr. (Fall 1:03).

Round 3

Stephen Duffy (Shelton Kenesaw) 36-5, Jr. over Tristan Bruns (Pleasanton) 10-23, Jr. (Fall 1:52).

Preston Walker (Elm Creek) 43-6, So. over Cole Egge (Amherst) 25-13, Sr. (Dec 9-3).

Ethan Sharp (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 23-16, Jr. over Ryan Haack (South Central) 17-24, Jr. (Fall 1:21).

Round 4

Stephen Duffy (Shelton Kenesaw) 36-5, Jr. over Cole Egge (Amherst) 25-13, Sr. (Fall 2:54).

Preston Walker (Elm Creek) 43-6, So. over Ryan Haack (South Central) 17-24, Jr. (Fall 3:24).

Ethan Sharp (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 23-16, Jr. over Tristan Bruns (Pleasanton) 10-23, Jr. (Fall 0:59).

Round 5

Ryan Haack (South Central) 17-24, Jr. over Tristan Bruns (Pleasanton) 10-23, Jr. (Fall 3:28).

Cole Egge (Amherst) 25-13, Sr. over Ethan Sharp (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 23-16, Jr. (Fall 1:19).

Preston Walker (Elm Creek) 43-6, So. over Stephen Duffy (Shelton Kenesaw) 36-5, Jr. (Dec 9-8).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kalen Klingelhoefer of Amherst

2nd Place – Daniel Duffy of Shelton Kenesaw

3rd Place – Chase Haussermann of Franklin

4th Place – Bailey Timmerman of South Central

5th Place – Dilan Smith of Overton

6th Place – Tristan Niles of Red Cloud Blue Hill

7th Place – Gavin Fullmer of Elwood

1st Place Match

Kalen Klingelhoefer (Amherst) 37-1, Sr. over Daniel Duffy (Shelton Kenesaw) 32-4, Jr. (For.).

3rd Place Match

Chase Haussermann (Franklin) 11-7, So. over Bailey Timmerman (South Central) 16-25, So. (Fall 1:58).

5th Place Match

Dilan Smith (Overton) 20-21, Jr. over Tristan Niles (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 8-21, Sr. (Fall 1:51).

7th Place Match

Gavin Fullmer (Elwood) 5-17, So. over () , . (Bye).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Daly Haller of Shelton Kenesaw

2nd Place – Jaekob Spitz of South Central

3rd Place – Jason Bennetts of Wilcox-Hildreth

4th Place – Chase Swartwood of Elm Creek

5th Place – Blaine Minnick of Red Cloud Blue Hill

6th Place – Cauy Bennett of Elwood

Round 1

Daly Haller (Shelton Kenesaw) 28-12, Sr. over Blaine Minnick (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 10-27, So. (Fall 1:49).

Jaekob Spitz (South Central) 20-16, So. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 3-24, Fr. (Fall 1:05).

Jason Bennetts (Wilcox-Hildreth) 8-17, Jr. over Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 14-27, Fr. (Fall 1:43).

Round 2

Daly Haller (Shelton Kenesaw) 28-12, Sr. over Jason Bennetts (Wilcox-Hildreth) 8-17, Jr. (Fall 0:56).

Jaekob Spitz (South Central) 20-16, So. over Blaine Minnick (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 10-27, So. (Fall 1:15).

Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 14-27, Fr. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 3-24, Fr. (Fall 1:38).

Round 3

Daly Haller (Shelton Kenesaw) 28-12, Sr. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 3-24, Fr. (Fall 0:53).

Jaekob Spitz (South Central) 20-16, So. over Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 14-27, Fr. (Fall 2:37).

Jason Bennetts (Wilcox-Hildreth) 8-17, Jr. over Blaine Minnick (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 10-27, So. (Fall 0:39).

Round 4

Daly Haller (Shelton Kenesaw) 28-12, Sr. over Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 14-27, Fr. (Fall 0:36).

Jaekob Spitz (South Central) 20-16, So. over Jason Bennetts (Wilcox-Hildreth) 8-17, Jr. (Fall 2:44).

Blaine Minnick (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 10-27, So. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 3-24, Fr. (Fall 2:59).

Round 5

Jason Bennetts (Wilcox-Hildreth) 8-17, Jr. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 3-24, Fr. (Fall 0:34).

Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 14-27, Fr. over Blaine Minnick (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 10-27, So. (Fall 3:44).

Daly Haller (Shelton Kenesaw) 28-12, Sr. over Jaekob Spitz (South Central) 20-16, So. (Fall 2:51).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Trent Christiancy of Franklin

2nd Place – Dane Bogard of Amherst

3rd Place – Hunter Stratman of Axtell

4th Place – Colt Rademacher of South Central

5th Place – samantha Cassel of Elm Creek

6th Place – Alex Bethancourt of Eustis-Farnam

Round 1

Dane Bogard (Amherst) 33-5, Sr. over Colt Rademacher (South Central) 30-15, Jr. (Fall 4:35).

Trent Christiancy (Franklin) 31-4, Sr. over Alex Bethancourt (Eustis-Farnam) 0-25, Sr. (Fall 0:56).

Hunter Stratman (Axtell) 34-6, Sr. over samantha Cassel (Elm Creek) 2-9, Fr. (Fall 0:19).

Round 2

Dane Bogard (Amherst) 33-5, Sr. over samantha Cassel (Elm Creek) 2-9, Fr. (Fall 0:34).

Trent Christiancy (Franklin) 31-4, Sr. over Colt Rademacher (South Central) 30-15, Jr. (Fall 2:49).

Hunter Stratman (Axtell) 34-6, Sr. over Alex Bethancourt (Eustis-Farnam) 0-25, Sr. (Fall 0:12).

Round 3

Dane Bogard (Amherst) 33-5, Sr. over Alex Bethancourt (Eustis-Farnam) 0-25, Sr. (Fall 0:31).

Trent Christiancy (Franklin) 31-4, Sr. over Hunter Stratman (Axtell) 34-6, Sr. (Fall 3:03).

Colt Rademacher (South Central) 30-15, Jr. over samantha Cassel (Elm Creek) 2-9, Fr. (Fall 0:56).

Round 4

Dane Bogard (Amherst) 33-5, Sr. over Hunter Stratman (Axtell) 34-6, Sr. (Fall 5:06).

Trent Christiancy (Franklin) 31-4, Sr. over samantha Cassel (Elm Creek) 2-9, Fr. (Fall 0:28).

Colt Rademacher (South Central) 30-15, Jr. over Alex Bethancourt (Eustis-Farnam) 0-25, Sr. (Fall 0:10).

Round 5

samantha Cassel (Elm Creek) 2-9, Fr. over Alex Bethancourt (Eustis-Farnam) 0-25, Sr. (Fall 0:19).

Hunter Stratman (Axtell) 34-6, Sr. over Colt Rademacher (South Central) 30-15, Jr. (SV-1 5-3).

Trent Christiancy (Franklin) 31-4, Sr. over Dane Bogard (Amherst) 33-5, Sr. (Dec 10-5).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Schuyler Brown of Overton

2nd Place – Keaton Trampe of Elm Creek

3rd Place – Alex Slagle of Shelton Kenesaw

4th Place – Nick Crouse of Franklin

5th Place – Joel Shuck of South Central

6th Place – Alex Booe of Loomis-Bertrand

7th Place – Armin Thies of Harvard

1st Place Match

Schuyler Brown (Overton) 27-5, So. over Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 15-29, So. (Fall 0:44).

3rd Place Match

Alex Slagle (Shelton Kenesaw) 15-18, So. over Nick Crouse (Franklin) 8-16, Jr. (Fall 2:03).

5th Place Match

Joel Shuck (South Central) 11-24, So. over Alex Booe (Loomis-Bertrand) 3-19, Fr. (Dec 4-2).

7th Place Match

Armin Thies (Harvard) 1-28, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Hunter Rempe of South Central

2nd Place – Junior Sauceda of Shelton Kenesaw

3rd Place – A.J. Skaggs of Axtell

4th Place – Jacob Peterson of Amherst

5th Place – Drake Davenport of Overton

Round 1

Hunter Rempe (South Central) 39-6, Jr. over Jacob Peterson (Amherst) 23-14, Sr. (Fall 4:48).

Junior Sauceda (Shelton Kenesaw) 21-9, Sr. over Drake Davenport (Overton) 18-19, Jr. (Fall 1:43).

Round 2

Hunter Rempe (South Central) 39-6, Jr. over Drake Davenport (Overton) 18-19, Jr. (Fall 2:44).

A.J. Skaggs (Axtell) 25-5, Jr. over Jacob Peterson (Amherst) 23-14, Sr. (Fall 5:01).

Round 3

Junior Sauceda (Shelton Kenesaw) 21-9, Sr. over A.J. Skaggs (Axtell) 25-5, Jr. (Fall 4:00).

Jacob Peterson (Amherst) 23-14, Sr. over Drake Davenport (Overton) 18-19, Jr. (Fall 5:44).

Round 4

Hunter Rempe (South Central) 39-6, Jr. over Junior Sauceda (Shelton Kenesaw) 21-9, Sr. (Fall 5:19).

Drake Davenport (Overton) 18-19, Jr. over A.J. Skaggs (Axtell) 25-5, Jr. (For.).

Round 5

Junior Sauceda (Shelton Kenesaw) 21-9, Sr. over Jacob Peterson (Amherst) 23-14, Sr. (TB-1 6-1).

Hunter Rempe (South Central) 39-6, Jr. over A.J. Skaggs (Axtell) 25-5, Jr. (For.).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tyler Pawloski of Pleasanton

2nd Place – Adrian Gerken of Eustis-Farnam

3rd Place – Chase DeVries of South Central

4th Place – Owen Grube of Franklin

5th Place – Luke Ripp of Amherst

6th Place – Riley Ritner of Wilcox-Hildreth

7th Place – David Thompson of Overton

8th Place – Hunter Rios of Elwood

9th Place – Cody Hollibaugh of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

1st Place Match

Tyler Pawloski (Pleasanton) 39-1, So. over Adrian Gerken (Eustis-Farnam) 25-8, Sr. (Fall 1:37).

3rd Place Match

Chase DeVries (South Central) 34-9, So. over Owen Grube (Franklin) 22-21, Sr. (Fall 3:25).

5th Place Match

Luke Ripp (Amherst) 9-10, Jr. over Riley Ritner (Wilcox-Hildreth) 9-20, So. (Dec 10-7).

7th Place Match

David Thompson (Overton) 8-21, . over Hunter Rios (Elwood) 3-20, Fr. (Fall 2:06).

9th Place Match

Cody Hollibaugh (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 0-23, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Riley Nichols of Elm Creek

2nd Place – Trace Baasch of Amherst

3rd Place – Raul Clouse of Elwood

4th Place – Toby Scheuneman of Franklin

5th Place – Zac Beckman of Axtell

6th Place – Leroy Garcia of Shelton Kenesaw

7th Place – Caleb Gaughen of Harvard

8th Place – Christian Smith of Overton

9th Place – Riley Stieb of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

1st Place Match

Riley Nichols (Elm Creek) 44-2, Sr. over Trace Baasch (Amherst) 35-8, Jr. (Dec 4-2).

3rd Place Match

Raul Clouse (Elwood) 25-9, So. over Toby Scheuneman (Franklin) 10-19, Jr. (Dec 5-0).

5th Place Match

Zac Beckman (Axtell) 6-14, Sr. over Leroy Garcia (Shelton Kenesaw) 12-26, So. (Dec 3-1).

7th Place Match

Caleb Gaughen (Harvard) 7-17, So. over Christian Smith (Overton) 5-29, Fr. (Fall 2:58).

9th Place Match