FKC/TVC Meet Results

FKC/TVC Meet 2-2
1. Amherst 352.0
2. Shelton Kenesaw 279.0
3. Franklin 204.0
4. Elm Creek 188.0
5. South Central 166.0
6. Overton 124.0
7. Axtell 105.0
8. Pleasanton 83.0
9. Elwood 81.0
10. Harvard 74.0
11. Eustis-Farnam 65.0
12. Loomis-Bertrand 38.0
13. Wilcox-Hildreth 37.0
14. Red Cloud Blue Hill 31.0
15. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 0.0
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Isiah Shields of Amherst
2nd Place – Jesse Sauceda of Shelton Kenesaw
3rd Place – Jacob Hilmer of Loomis-Bertrand
4th Place – Riley Hadwiger of Pleasanton
5th Place – Oscar Medina of Harvard
6th Place – Ryan Johnson of Overton
7th Place – Wyatt Schutte of South Central
1st Place Match
Isiah Shields (Amherst) 28-4, Fr. over Jesse Sauceda (Shelton Kenesaw) 22-16, Fr. (Fall 4:47).
3rd Place Match
Jacob Hilmer (Loomis-Bertrand) 19-16, Fr. over Riley Hadwiger (Pleasanton) 13-18, Fr. (MD 8-0).
5th Place Match
Oscar Medina (Harvard) 15-19, Fr. over Ryan Johnson (Overton) 8-14, Fr. (Fall 4:29).
7th Place Match
Wyatt Schutte (South Central) 14-23, So. over () , . (Bye).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Salvador Aguirre of Amherst
2nd Place – Dustin Klingsporn of Axtell
3rd Place – Sam Tourney of Shelton Kenesaw
4th Place – Bryan Herrick of Eustis-Farnam
5th Place – Giovanni Duran of Elwood
6th Place – Avery Yates of Franklin
Round 1
Salvador Aguirre (Amherst) 38-4, Sr. over Sam Tourney (Shelton Kenesaw) 25-16, Fr. (Fall 5:32).
Bryan Herrick (Eustis-Farnam) 23-16, So. over Avery Yates (Franklin) 0-11, Fr. (Fall 1:25).
Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 28-10, Fr. over Giovanni Duran (Elwood) 5-28, So. (Fall 0:30).
Round 2
Salvador Aguirre (Amherst) 38-4, Sr. over Giovanni Duran (Elwood) 5-28, So. (Fall 1:26).
Sam Tourney (Shelton Kenesaw) 25-16, Fr. over Bryan Herrick (Eustis-Farnam) 23-16, So. (Dec 4-2).
Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 28-10, Fr. over Avery Yates (Franklin) 0-11, Fr. (Fall 0:43).
Round 3
Salvador Aguirre (Amherst) 38-4, Sr. over Avery Yates (Franklin) 0-11, Fr. (Fall 1:02).
Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 28-10, Fr. over Bryan Herrick (Eustis-Farnam) 23-16, So. (MD 10-0).
Sam Tourney (Shelton Kenesaw) 25-16, Fr. over Giovanni Duran (Elwood) 5-28, So. (Fall 2:29).
Round 4
Salvador Aguirre (Amherst) 38-4, Sr. over Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 28-10, Fr. (Fall 1:15).
Bryan Herrick (Eustis-Farnam) 23-16, So. over Giovanni Duran (Elwood) 5-28, So. (Fall 3:51).
Sam Tourney (Shelton Kenesaw) 25-16, Fr. over Avery Yates (Franklin) 0-11, Fr. (Fall 0:51).
Round 5
Giovanni Duran (Elwood) 5-28, So. over Avery Yates (Franklin) 0-11, Fr. (Fall 3:27).
Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 28-10, Fr. over Sam Tourney (Shelton Kenesaw) 25-16, Fr. (MD 9-0).
Salvador Aguirre (Amherst) 38-4, Sr. over Bryan Herrick (Eustis-Farnam) 23-16, So. (MD 11-3).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Drew Goosic of Franklin
2nd Place – Breidyn Cumpston of Amherst
3rd Place – Michael Kautz of Shelton Kenesaw
4th Place – Mason Head of Eustis-Farnam
Round 1
Breidyn Cumpston (Amherst) 20-11, Sr. over Mason Head (Eustis-Farnam) 5-22, Fr. (Fall 0:35).
Drew Goosic (Franklin) 32-7, Sr. over Michael Kautz (Shelton Kenesaw) 16-22, So. (Fall 2:21).
Round 2
Breidyn Cumpston (Amherst) 20-11, Sr. over Michael Kautz (Shelton Kenesaw) 16-22, So. (TF-1.5 4:06 (17-1)).
Drew Goosic (Franklin) 32-7, Sr. over Mason Head (Eustis-Farnam) 5-22, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:24 (26-11)).
Round 3
Michael Kautz (Shelton Kenesaw) 16-22, So. over Mason Head (Eustis-Farnam) 5-22, Fr. (Fall 1:41).
Drew Goosic (Franklin) 32-7, Sr. over Breidyn Cumpston (Amherst) 20-11, Sr. (For.).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kale Fishler of Harvard
2nd Place – Dylan Zeleski of Overton
3rd Place – Cole Stokebrand of Amherst
4th Place – Caleb Werger of Elwood
5th Place – Castor Ruyle of Shelton Kenesaw
6th Place – Isaiah Young of Eustis-Farnam
7th Place – Clayton Darby of Pleasanton
1st Place Match
Kale Fishler (Harvard) 28-14, Sr. over Dylan Zeleski (Overton) 24-10, Jr. (Fall 3:38).
3rd Place Match
Cole Stokebrand (Amherst) 14-27, Fr. over Caleb Werger (Elwood) 3-6, Jr. (Dec 6-2).
5th Place Match
Castor Ruyle (Shelton Kenesaw) 10-26, Fr. over Isaiah Young (Eustis-Farnam) 18-22, Fr. (Fall 1:57).
7th Place Match
Clayton Darby (Pleasanton) 8-12, Sr. over () , . (Bye).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Brody Lewis of Franklin
2nd Place – Samuel Florell of Amherst
3rd Place – Ben Bogle of Elwood
4th Place – Terry Stephens of Pleasanton
5th Place – Luke Mckeon of Elm Creek
6th Place – Luke Searle of South Central
7th Place – Brandon Wallander of Loomis-Bertrand
1st Place Match
Brody Lewis (Franklin) 36-0, Sr. over Samuel Florell (Amherst) 32-16, So. (Fall 2:55).
3rd Place Match
Ben Bogle (Elwood) 26-11, Sr. over Terry Stephens (Pleasanton) 27-14, Sr. (Dec 6-0).
5th Place Match
Luke Mckeon (Elm Creek) 25-16, Jr. over Luke Searle (South Central) 20-14, So. (Dec 8-3).
7th Place Match
Brandon Wallander (Loomis-Bertrand) 31-7, Sr. over () , . (Bye).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Devon Walker of Elm Creek
2nd Place – Jarrin Potts of Amherst
3rd Place – Tom Peterson of Axtell
4th Place – Remington Wright of Shelton Kenesaw
5th Place – Skylar Meyer of Harvard
Round 1
Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 13-0, Jr. over Remington Wright (Shelton Kenesaw) 4-11, So. (Fall 0:41).
Tom Peterson (Axtell) 17-25, So. over Skylar Meyer (Harvard) 2-24, Jr. (Fall 0:55).
Round 2
Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 13-0, Jr. over Skylar Meyer (Harvard) 2-24, Jr. (For.).
Jarrin Potts (Amherst) 21-22, Fr. over Remington Wright (Shelton Kenesaw) 4-11, So. (Fall 1:37).
Round 3
Jarrin Potts (Amherst) 21-22, Fr. over Tom Peterson (Axtell) 17-25, So. (Dec 13-10).
Remington Wright (Shelton Kenesaw) 4-11, So. over Skylar Meyer (Harvard) 2-24, Jr. (For.).
Round 4
Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 13-0, Jr. over Tom Peterson (Axtell) 17-25, So. (Fall 0:56).
Jarrin Potts (Amherst) 21-22, Fr. over Skylar Meyer (Harvard) 2-24, Jr. (For.).
Round 5
Tom Peterson (Axtell) 17-25, So. over Remington Wright (Shelton Kenesaw) 4-11, So. (Fall 1:07).
Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 13-0, Jr. over Jarrin Potts (Amherst) 21-22, Fr. (Fall 0:25).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Preston Walker of Elm Creek
2nd Place – Stephen Duffy of Shelton Kenesaw
3rd Place – Cole Egge of Amherst
4th Place – Ethan Sharp of Red Cloud Blue Hill
5th Place – Ryan Haack of South Central
6th Place – Tristan Bruns of Pleasanton
Round 1
Stephen Duffy (Shelton Kenesaw) 36-5, Jr. over Ethan Sharp (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 23-16, Jr. (Fall 2:47).
Preston Walker (Elm Creek) 43-6, So. over Tristan Bruns (Pleasanton) 10-23, Jr. (Fall 3:14).
Cole Egge (Amherst) 25-13, Sr. over Ryan Haack (South Central) 17-24, Jr. (Fall 5:14).
Round 2
Stephen Duffy (Shelton Kenesaw) 36-5, Jr. over Ryan Haack (South Central) 17-24, Jr. (Fall 4:30).
Preston Walker (Elm Creek) 43-6, So. over Ethan Sharp (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 23-16, Jr. (Fall 1:22).
Cole Egge (Amherst) 25-13, Sr. over Tristan Bruns (Pleasanton) 10-23, Jr. (Fall 1:03).
Round 3
Stephen Duffy (Shelton Kenesaw) 36-5, Jr. over Tristan Bruns (Pleasanton) 10-23, Jr. (Fall 1:52).
Preston Walker (Elm Creek) 43-6, So. over Cole Egge (Amherst) 25-13, Sr. (Dec 9-3).
Ethan Sharp (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 23-16, Jr. over Ryan Haack (South Central) 17-24, Jr. (Fall 1:21).
Round 4
Stephen Duffy (Shelton Kenesaw) 36-5, Jr. over Cole Egge (Amherst) 25-13, Sr. (Fall 2:54).
Preston Walker (Elm Creek) 43-6, So. over Ryan Haack (South Central) 17-24, Jr. (Fall 3:24).
Ethan Sharp (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 23-16, Jr. over Tristan Bruns (Pleasanton) 10-23, Jr. (Fall 0:59).
Round 5
Ryan Haack (South Central) 17-24, Jr. over Tristan Bruns (Pleasanton) 10-23, Jr. (Fall 3:28).
Cole Egge (Amherst) 25-13, Sr. over Ethan Sharp (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 23-16, Jr. (Fall 1:19).
Preston Walker (Elm Creek) 43-6, So. over Stephen Duffy (Shelton Kenesaw) 36-5, Jr. (Dec 9-8).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kalen Klingelhoefer of Amherst
2nd Place – Daniel Duffy of Shelton Kenesaw
3rd Place – Chase Haussermann of Franklin
4th Place – Bailey Timmerman of South Central
5th Place – Dilan Smith of Overton
6th Place – Tristan Niles of Red Cloud Blue Hill
7th Place – Gavin Fullmer of Elwood
1st Place Match
Kalen Klingelhoefer (Amherst) 37-1, Sr. over Daniel Duffy (Shelton Kenesaw) 32-4, Jr. (For.).
3rd Place Match
Chase Haussermann (Franklin) 11-7, So. over Bailey Timmerman (South Central) 16-25, So. (Fall 1:58).
5th Place Match
Dilan Smith (Overton) 20-21, Jr. over Tristan Niles (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 8-21, Sr. (Fall 1:51).
7th Place Match
Gavin Fullmer (Elwood) 5-17, So. over () , . (Bye).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Daly Haller of Shelton Kenesaw
2nd Place – Jaekob Spitz of South Central
3rd Place – Jason Bennetts of Wilcox-Hildreth
4th Place – Chase Swartwood of Elm Creek
5th Place – Blaine Minnick of Red Cloud Blue Hill
6th Place – Cauy Bennett of Elwood
Round 1
Daly Haller (Shelton Kenesaw) 28-12, Sr. over Blaine Minnick (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 10-27, So. (Fall 1:49).
Jaekob Spitz (South Central) 20-16, So. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 3-24, Fr. (Fall 1:05).
Jason Bennetts (Wilcox-Hildreth) 8-17, Jr. over Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 14-27, Fr. (Fall 1:43).
Round 2
Daly Haller (Shelton Kenesaw) 28-12, Sr. over Jason Bennetts (Wilcox-Hildreth) 8-17, Jr. (Fall 0:56).
Jaekob Spitz (South Central) 20-16, So. over Blaine Minnick (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 10-27, So. (Fall 1:15).
Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 14-27, Fr. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 3-24, Fr. (Fall 1:38).
Round 3
Daly Haller (Shelton Kenesaw) 28-12, Sr. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 3-24, Fr. (Fall 0:53).
Jaekob Spitz (South Central) 20-16, So. over Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 14-27, Fr. (Fall 2:37).
Jason Bennetts (Wilcox-Hildreth) 8-17, Jr. over Blaine Minnick (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 10-27, So. (Fall 0:39).
Round 4
Daly Haller (Shelton Kenesaw) 28-12, Sr. over Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 14-27, Fr. (Fall 0:36).
Jaekob Spitz (South Central) 20-16, So. over Jason Bennetts (Wilcox-Hildreth) 8-17, Jr. (Fall 2:44).
Blaine Minnick (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 10-27, So. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 3-24, Fr. (Fall 2:59).
Round 5
Jason Bennetts (Wilcox-Hildreth) 8-17, Jr. over Cauy Bennett (Elwood) 3-24, Fr. (Fall 0:34).
Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 14-27, Fr. over Blaine Minnick (Red Cloud Blue Hill) 10-27, So. (Fall 3:44).
Daly Haller (Shelton Kenesaw) 28-12, Sr. over Jaekob Spitz (South Central) 20-16, So. (Fall 2:51).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Trent Christiancy of Franklin
2nd Place – Dane Bogard of Amherst
3rd Place – Hunter Stratman of Axtell
4th Place – Colt Rademacher of South Central
5th Place – samantha Cassel of Elm Creek
6th Place – Alex Bethancourt of Eustis-Farnam
Round 1
Dane Bogard (Amherst) 33-5, Sr. over Colt Rademacher (South Central) 30-15, Jr. (Fall 4:35).
Trent Christiancy (Franklin) 31-4, Sr. over Alex Bethancourt (Eustis-Farnam) 0-25, Sr. (Fall 0:56).
Hunter Stratman (Axtell) 34-6, Sr. over samantha Cassel (Elm Creek) 2-9, Fr. (Fall 0:19).
Round 2
Dane Bogard (Amherst) 33-5, Sr. over samantha Cassel (Elm Creek) 2-9, Fr. (Fall 0:34).
Trent Christiancy (Franklin) 31-4, Sr. over Colt Rademacher (South Central) 30-15, Jr. (Fall 2:49).
Hunter Stratman (Axtell) 34-6, Sr. over Alex Bethancourt (Eustis-Farnam) 0-25, Sr. (Fall 0:12).
Round 3
Dane Bogard (Amherst) 33-5, Sr. over Alex Bethancourt (Eustis-Farnam) 0-25, Sr. (Fall 0:31).
Trent Christiancy (Franklin) 31-4, Sr. over Hunter Stratman (Axtell) 34-6, Sr. (Fall 3:03).
Colt Rademacher (South Central) 30-15, Jr. over samantha Cassel (Elm Creek) 2-9, Fr. (Fall 0:56).
Round 4
Dane Bogard (Amherst) 33-5, Sr. over Hunter Stratman (Axtell) 34-6, Sr. (Fall 5:06).
Trent Christiancy (Franklin) 31-4, Sr. over samantha Cassel (Elm Creek) 2-9, Fr. (Fall 0:28).
Colt Rademacher (South Central) 30-15, Jr. over Alex Bethancourt (Eustis-Farnam) 0-25, Sr. (Fall 0:10).
Round 5
samantha Cassel (Elm Creek) 2-9, Fr. over Alex Bethancourt (Eustis-Farnam) 0-25, Sr. (Fall 0:19).
Hunter Stratman (Axtell) 34-6, Sr. over Colt Rademacher (South Central) 30-15, Jr. (SV-1 5-3).
Trent Christiancy (Franklin) 31-4, Sr. over Dane Bogard (Amherst) 33-5, Sr. (Dec 10-5).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Schuyler Brown of Overton
2nd Place – Keaton Trampe of Elm Creek
3rd Place – Alex Slagle of Shelton Kenesaw
4th Place – Nick Crouse of Franklin
5th Place – Joel Shuck of South Central
6th Place – Alex Booe of Loomis-Bertrand
7th Place – Armin Thies of Harvard
1st Place Match
Schuyler Brown (Overton) 27-5, So. over Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 15-29, So. (Fall 0:44).
3rd Place Match
Alex Slagle (Shelton Kenesaw) 15-18, So. over Nick Crouse (Franklin) 8-16, Jr. (Fall 2:03).
5th Place Match
Joel Shuck (South Central) 11-24, So. over Alex Booe (Loomis-Bertrand) 3-19, Fr. (Dec 4-2).
7th Place Match
Armin Thies (Harvard) 1-28, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Hunter Rempe of South Central
2nd Place – Junior Sauceda of Shelton Kenesaw
3rd Place – A.J. Skaggs of Axtell
4th Place – Jacob Peterson of Amherst
5th Place – Drake Davenport of Overton
Round 1
Hunter Rempe (South Central) 39-6, Jr. over Jacob Peterson (Amherst) 23-14, Sr. (Fall 4:48).
Junior Sauceda (Shelton Kenesaw) 21-9, Sr. over Drake Davenport (Overton) 18-19, Jr. (Fall 1:43).
Round 2
Hunter Rempe (South Central) 39-6, Jr. over Drake Davenport (Overton) 18-19, Jr. (Fall 2:44).
A.J. Skaggs (Axtell) 25-5, Jr. over Jacob Peterson (Amherst) 23-14, Sr. (Fall 5:01).
Round 3
Junior Sauceda (Shelton Kenesaw) 21-9, Sr. over A.J. Skaggs (Axtell) 25-5, Jr. (Fall 4:00).
Jacob Peterson (Amherst) 23-14, Sr. over Drake Davenport (Overton) 18-19, Jr. (Fall 5:44).
Round 4
Hunter Rempe (South Central) 39-6, Jr. over Junior Sauceda (Shelton Kenesaw) 21-9, Sr. (Fall 5:19).
Drake Davenport (Overton) 18-19, Jr. over A.J. Skaggs (Axtell) 25-5, Jr. (For.).
Round 5
Junior Sauceda (Shelton Kenesaw) 21-9, Sr. over Jacob Peterson (Amherst) 23-14, Sr. (TB-1 6-1).
Hunter Rempe (South Central) 39-6, Jr. over A.J. Skaggs (Axtell) 25-5, Jr. (For.).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tyler Pawloski of Pleasanton
2nd Place – Adrian Gerken of Eustis-Farnam
3rd Place – Chase DeVries of South Central
4th Place – Owen Grube of Franklin
5th Place – Luke Ripp of Amherst
6th Place – Riley Ritner of Wilcox-Hildreth
7th Place – David Thompson of Overton
8th Place – Hunter Rios of Elwood
9th Place – Cody Hollibaugh of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
1st Place Match
Tyler Pawloski (Pleasanton) 39-1, So. over Adrian Gerken (Eustis-Farnam) 25-8, Sr. (Fall 1:37).
3rd Place Match
Chase DeVries (South Central) 34-9, So. over Owen Grube (Franklin) 22-21, Sr. (Fall 3:25).
5th Place Match
Luke Ripp (Amherst) 9-10, Jr. over Riley Ritner (Wilcox-Hildreth) 9-20, So. (Dec 10-7).
7th Place Match
David Thompson (Overton) 8-21, . over Hunter Rios (Elwood) 3-20, Fr. (Fall 2:06).
9th Place Match
Cody Hollibaugh (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 0-23, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Riley Nichols of Elm Creek
2nd Place – Trace Baasch of Amherst
3rd Place – Raul Clouse of Elwood
4th Place – Toby Scheuneman of Franklin
5th Place – Zac Beckman of Axtell
6th Place – Leroy Garcia of Shelton Kenesaw
7th Place – Caleb Gaughen of Harvard
8th Place – Christian Smith of Overton
9th Place – Riley Stieb of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
1st Place Match
Riley Nichols (Elm Creek) 44-2, Sr. over Trace Baasch (Amherst) 35-8, Jr. (Dec 4-2).
3rd Place Match
Raul Clouse (Elwood) 25-9, So. over Toby Scheuneman (Franklin) 10-19, Jr. (Dec 5-0).
5th Place Match
Zac Beckman (Axtell) 6-14, Sr. over Leroy Garcia (Shelton Kenesaw) 12-26, So. (Dec 3-1).
7th Place Match
Caleb Gaughen (Harvard) 7-17, So. over Christian Smith (Overton) 5-29, Fr. (Fall 2:58).
9th Place Match