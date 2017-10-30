Foecke Named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week

Nebraska junior outside hitter Mikaela Foecke was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week on Monday by the conference office.

Foecke led the Huskers to wins at Michigan State and Michigan over the weekend with 3.86 kills per set on .387 hitting. The West Point, Iowa native had 14 kills, five digs and three blocks in a 3-1 win at No. 10 Michigan State on Friday. She followed that performance with 13 kills and a career-high-tying five blocks to go with nine digs in a sweep at Michigan on Sunday.

Foecke, who earned her first-career Big Ten Player of the Week honor, has led the Huskers in kills each of the past five matches. Over those five matches, she is averaging 4.39 kills per set on .370 hitting.

She is the fourth Husker to be honored with a Big Ten weekly award this season, joining Annika Albrecht, Briana Holman and Kelly Hunter.