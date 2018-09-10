Foecke Named Co-B1G Player of the Week

Nebraska senior Mikaela Foecke was named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week by the conference office on Monday.

Foecke averaged 4.25 kills and 2.5 digs per set to lead the Huskers to wins over No. 14 Creighton and Iowa State last week. Foecke had a career-high 25 kills on .351 hitting with 13 digs, five blocks and four aces to guide the Huskers to a 3-2 comeback win at Creighton. The Husker co-captain followed that performance with nine kills, seven digs, two blocks and an ace in a sweep of Iowa State.

Foecke earned her second career Big Ten Player of the Week honor, and she is the first Husker to garner a weekly honor since she was named player of the week for the first time on Oct. 30, 2017. The other co-player of the week was Illinois’ Megan Cooney.