class="post-template-default single single-post postid-252342 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Former Husker and Jets WR Quincy Enunwa has bulging disk, out for season | KRVN Radio

Former Husker and Jets WR Quincy Enunwa has bulging disk, out for season

BY Associated Press | August 7, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Former Husker and Jets WR Quincy Enunwa has bulging disk, out for season
New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (81) walks off the field after an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Sept. 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 24-3. (AP Photo/TUSP, Jay Biggerstaff)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) _ New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa has a bulging disk in his neck that will likely require surgery and sideline him for the entire season.

Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Enunwa will seek a second opinion, but the receiver is facing a recovery time of 6 to 9 months. The injury is not considered career-threatening, but he will be placed on injured reserve.

Enunwa, projected as the Jets’ No. 1 receiver, was hurt Saturday night during practice at MetLife Stadium. Bowles said the injury initially appeared similar to the one that held Enunwa out during spring workouts.

With Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker cut during the offseason, it appeared Enunwa would be given the opportunity to lead an inexperienced receiving corps. He has 80 career catches for 1,172 yards and four touchdowns over two seasons.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments