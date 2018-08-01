Former Husker Edwards hired as Assistant Softball Coach at Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. – Omaha softball head coach Amanda Eberhart announced Wednesday the hiring of Tatum Edwards as an assistant coach.

“We are excited to have Tatum here at Omaha,” Eberhart said. “She will bring great experience to our pitching staff. As a player, she was an All-American pitcher at Nebraska and played professionally. ”

Last season, Edwards served as a volunteer assistant at Purdue. Prior to her stint with the Boilermakers, she served as a graduate assistant at Nebraska in 2016 and 2017.

While starting her career as a coach, Edwards found success professionally with three years in the National Pro Fastpitch league. She helped the Chicago Bandits to back-to-back NPF championships in 2015 and 2016.

“Tatum understands the high expectations it takes to pitch at this level, as well as the importance of building a strong team culture,” Eberhart added. “She has all the tools necessary to develop our pitchers into some of the best in the Summit League.”

Edwards was a two-time All-American while she was a student-athlete at Nebraska from 2011-14. The Murrieta, Calif., native earned second-team honors as a junior in 2013 before earning third-team honors as a senior. She captured Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors in 2013, finishing 30-10 with a 1.91 ERA. Edwards finished her college career with a 70-28 record, a 2.02 ERA and 24 shutouts to her credit. She also had a career .292 batting average with 38 doubles, 46 home runs and 158 runs batted in.