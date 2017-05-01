Former Huskers Have Success In Vegas

Las Vegas, Nev. – Former Huskers Jordan Burroughs (74 kg) and James Green (70 kg) each won individual crowns in the Men’s Freestyle U.S. Open at South Point Arena on Saturday night. Burroughs, the 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time World Champion, won five matches over a two-day stretch en route to the national crown. He outscored his first four opponents by a 32-2 margin before defeating Kyle Dake by criteria in the finals, 2-2.

Green, a 2015 World Bronze Medalist and 2016 Non-Olympic Weight World Team Member, outscored his first three opponents by a 31-0 margin before a 9-8 semifinal win over Jason Nolf. In the finals, Green took down Nazar Kulchytskyy, 4-1. TJ Dudley also wrestled in the men’s freestyle competition at 86 kg. Dudley won his first two matches before falling to Richard Perry in the quarterfinals, 7-1.

Dudley responded in the consolation bracket, and ultimately placed eighth individually. All three wrestlers are expected to compete at the U.S. Freestyle World Team Trials, set for June 9-10, at the Devaney Center in Lincoln, Neb.