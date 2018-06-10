Former Huskers Perform Well In Lincoln

Lincoln, Neb. – Jordan Burroughs (74 kg/163 pounds) and James Green (70 kg/154 pounds) each went 2-0 during Final X on Saturday at the Devaney Center to advance to the UWW Freestyle World Championships. Burroughs, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist and four-time World champion (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017), made his eighth consecutive World Team for the United States. The two-time NCAA champion at Nebraska swept his best-of-three series against two-time NCAA champion Isaiah Martinez, who won the 2018 U.S. Open. In the opening match at 74 kg, Burroughs won by a 4-1 margin, scoring all four points via step out.

In the second bout between the two, Martinez took a 1-0 lead on a step out, but Burroughs took down Martinez and then added two laces to build a 6-1 lead after the first period. Burroughs added one point on a step out to start the second period. He added two takedowns en route to an 11-1 victory. Green, a two-time World medalist, made his fourth U.S. World Team. He took home silver at the 2017 World Championships after earning a bronze medal in 2015. A four-time All-American at Nebraska, Green went 2-0 in the best-of-three series against Jason Chamberlain, the 2018 U.S. Open champion. In the first match at 70 kg, Green won by a 2-0 margin, scoring one point for passivity in the first period and added another point for passivity in the second period. In the second match between Green and Chamberlain, Green forced a step out in the opening period to take a 1-0 lead. He made the lead 2-0 after a shot clock violation before Chamberlain forced a step out. The 2018 Freestyle World Championships are set for Oct. 20-28 in Budapest, Hungary. The other weight classes for the United States will be contested on June 16 in State College, Pennsylvania, and June 23 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

2018 Final X Lincoln Results (Best-of-Three Series)

70 kg/154 pounds

Match 1: James Green dec. Jason Chamberlain, 2-0

Match 2: James Green dec. Jason Chamberlain, 2-1

74 kg/163 pounds

Match 1: Jordan Burroughs dec. Isaiah Martinez, 4-1

Match 2: Jordan Burroughs tech fall Isaiah Martinez, 11-1