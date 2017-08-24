Former Minden Coach Passes Away

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-255632 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | August 24, 2017
Former Minden Head Coach Jim Nolan

Longtime Minden head football and girls track coach Jim Nolan passed away on Wednesday at the age of 75. Nolan built the Whippet football program into a contender in the 1970s and 80’s. His teams at Minden made the playoffs six times winning the Class B State title in 1977 a year after going just 1-8 . Nolan took over the Minden program in 1971 and coached until 1999. Nolan also was one of the head coaches in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl in 1975.  A memorial service is set for 11am on Saturday September 2nd at the United Methodist Church in Minden. Burial will take place prior to the service in the Minden Cemetery.

 

