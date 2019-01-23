class="post-template-default single single-post postid-361096 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Former Whippet Finding Success In Lincoln

BY Jayson Jorgensen | January 23, 2019
Husker Sophomore Taylor Kissinger-Photo Courtesy NU Sports

Taylor Kissinger of Minden is leading the nation in three point shooting this season at the Division One level. So far the Nebraska sophomore has made made 41 of 83 attempts from beyond the arc (49%). Kissinger is also just nine three pointers away from 100 for her career. For the season, Kissinger is averaging nine points per game. The Huskers who are (9-9) and (4-3) in Big Ten play will host Northwestern on Thursday at 7pm.

