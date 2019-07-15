Over the weekend the NSAA announced that Franklin high school will forfeit all eight of its varsity football games this upcoming season. According to Activities Director Adam Boettcher the decision was made after having to forfeit games at the end of last year due to injuries and low participation numbers. This next season Franklin will play a JV six man schedule. After that Franklin plans to play six man football for at least four seasons.
Franklin Forfeits Varsity Football Season
