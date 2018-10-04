Frost Discusses Keys to Saturday

Lincoln – The Nebraska football team practiced for approximately two hours on Thursday inside the Hawks Championship Center in helmets only.

Head Coach Scott Frost addressed the media following practice and talked about the similarities between Nebraska and Wisconsin.

“They play a defensive scheme that is similar to ours,” Frost said. “They’re odd against base. I think we will get some even, nickel, some schemes I think our guys are used to seeing. They look a lot like how Nebraska used to look and how we want to look in some ways. There are some things that I think will look familiar to the guys but it has to be a nameless faceless opponent each week. We are playing against our former selves we just have to be better than we have been.”

Coach Frost also addressed what the team will focus on to control both sides of the ball at Wisconsin.

“We have to be efficient with the snaps,” Frost said. “You get in a game like that and your defense gets some snaps and it gets us the ball back that is when you have a chance. If we allow them just to march it down the field, and we don’t see the ball that’s the kind of game they want to be in and our defense has to up and do well and our offense has to be efficient.”

Frost also touched on the depth of the wide receivers and running backs.

“I think [junior wide-receiver] (Jaron) Woodyard has done some good things this week, his definitely taken some steps forward. We have to get [freshman wide-receiver] Andre Hunt back and healthy, he was starting to show progress. We are really thin at that position, we can’t keep those guys out there that long so we desperately need some of those guys to step up and be ready.”

On the running backs, Frost said “I think a couple of those guys had no choice but to step up because Devine (Ozigbo) practiced really well and it showed up in the game. How you practice on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday is going to determine how you play in the game. Devine took a couple steps forward and that is why we left him on the field the other day. If those guys want to be on the field, then they need to follow suit. I saw better play from those guys this week.”

“We are trying to preach team-first,” Frost said “and any time you’re a part of something that is bigger than just yourself it is special. I want the kids to feel that.”

Nebraska will finish preparations with a helmets-only walk-through on Friday. The Huskers face off against Wisconsin on Saturday, October 6 at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Big Ten Network providing television coverage.