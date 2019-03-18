Furry To Play For Minnesota State

Kearney, NE. – Tri-City Storm forward Brendan Furry has announced a commitment to play college hockey for the Minnesota State Mavericks. Furry is skating in his first season with the Storm and has scored ten goals and registered eighteen assists in twenty-seven games played with Tri-City this season. Before being acquired in a trade on December 27th, Furry scored eight goals and recorded ten assists in sixteen games played with the Omaha Lancers. With today’s announcement, Furry becomes the 25th player on this year’s roster to announce a college commitment. Brendan Furry, 20, of Toledo, Ohio has been named the United States Hockey League (USHL) Forward of the Week twice this season, and Furry currently is Top 5 in scoring on this year’s Storm team with 18 goals and 28 assists on the year.

Furry scored the game winning goal in the Storm’s 3-1 home defeat of the Lincoln Stars on December 28th. He also netted his 1st Career USHL Hat Trick in a 6-3 Storm road win over Waterloo on January 17th. Prior to his career in the USHL, Furry skated with the Amarillo Bulls (NAHL) and Belle Tire 18U (T1EHL). “I’ve always had a great relationship with Minnesota State throughout the recruiting process, after taking a visit there, and visiting with the coaches I think it’s the right fit for me. Having a strong relationship with the coaching staff is huge for me, they play a hard style of hockey, so I think I’ll fit their team very well. I know they’ll be able to help me, and I hope to help them out as well. My junior career is coming to an end, so I definitely want to make a run here with the guys. It’s very important to us to give back to the community, they’ve helped us, so we want to continue to build on that throughout the remainder of the season.”- Brendan Furry