Future Huskers Snodgrass, Nelson, & Henrich named to prestigious watchlist

YORK, Neb. – Three of the top high school football players in Nebraska have been named to a prestigious watchlist.

York’s Garrett Snodgrass, Scottsbluff’s Garrett Nelson, and Nick Henrich of Omaha Burke, were all named to the 2018 High School Butkus Award Watchlist for the nation’s top high school linebacker. The three future Blackshirts were named to the list Tuesday, along with fellow Husker recruit Jackson Hannah out of Tennessee.

The three linebackers from Nebraska is the most ever nominated from the state.

The High School Butkus Award watch list includes candidates from 46 secondary schools across 19 states. Award semifinalists will be named Oct. 29, finalists Nov. 19, and winners will be notified on or before Dec. 4. Last year’s high school winner was Mater Dei (Calif.) linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), now a freshman at USC.