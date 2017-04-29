Gerry Drafted by Eagles in Fifth Round

Nebraska safety Nathan Gerry is the first Husker selected in the 2017 NFL Draft. Gerry was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 184th overall pick in the fifth round of the draft on Saturday.

Gerry was a fixture on the Blackshirt defense for four seasons and capped his career with a strong 2016 campaign, helping Nebraska rank among the nation’s most improved defenses. The South Dakota native ranked in the top two for the Blackshirt defense in both tackles and interceptions for three consecutive seasons. In the process, the 6-2, 220-pound Gerry was also an all-conference honoree for his final three seasons, while serving as a team captain in both 2015 and 2016. Gerry was the prototypical safety with an excellent blend of coverage skills and ability to support the run. He finished his career with 273 tackles to rank second among NU defensive backs and sixth overall in tackles. He had at least four interceptions in each of his final three seasons and his 13 career interceptions were tied for second in Husker history, just one off the school record.

As a senior, Gerry was second on the team with 74 tackles, including 47 solo stops. He had six games with at least seven tackles, including a pair of nine-tackle games against Oregon and Ohio State. Gerry also had four interceptions, including two each against Wyoming and Wisconsin and added eight pass breakups. Gerry earned All-America honors from Pro Football Focus (first team), USA Today (second team) and the Associated Press (third team). The AP also chose him as a first-team all-conference performer, while the Big Ten media panel named him to its second-team all-league squad. Gerry was also a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award.

Gerry is the first Husker defensive back drafted since 2014, but adds to a long history of success for NU secondary stalwarts. The Huskers have had eight defensive backs drafted since the 2010 draft, including five safeties. This is the first time since 2011 that a Husker has been selected by the Eagles. Alex Henery was taken by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2011 draft.