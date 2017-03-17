Girls Tennis Season Underway

The Girls Tennis season got underway on Thursday. Grand Island Central Catholic held its annual tournament.
Team Scores
Grand Island CC 56, Holdrege 43, Waverly 41, Lexington 38, York 37, Lincoln Christian 34, Kearney Catholic 28, Crete 21, Hastings St. Cecilia 16, Wilber-Clatonia 16.
Championship matches
Singles
No. 1 — Amanda Fay, GICC, beat Madi Tabor, WAV, 8-5.
No. 2 — Brynn Sealock, GICC, beat Brylee Lauby, LEX, 8-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Maria McGougall/Nicole Mittman, YOR, defeated Makenziells Wells/Kam Smith, HOL, 8-6.
No. 2 — Maya Mattke/Katie Maser, GICC, defeated. Jordan Hagan/Darlyn Gonzales, LEX, 8-3.