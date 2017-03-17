class="post-template-default single single-post postid-222744 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Girls Tennis Season Underway

BY Jayson Jorgensen | March 17, 2017
The Girls Tennis season got underway on Thursday. Grand Island Central Catholic held its annual tournament.

Team Scores
Grand Island CC 56, Holdrege 43, Waverly 41, Lexington 38, York 37, Lincoln Christian 34, Kearney Catholic 28, Crete 21, Hastings St. Cecilia 16, Wilber-Clatonia 16.

Championship matches

Singles

No. 1 — Amanda Fay, GICC, beat Madi Tabor, WAV, 8-5.

No. 2 — Brynn Sealock, GICC, beat Brylee Lauby, LEX, 8-4.

Doubles

No. 1 — Maria McGougall/Nicole Mittman, YOR, defeated Makenziells Wells/Kam Smith, HOL, 8-6.

No. 2 — Maya Mattke/Katie Maser, GICC, defeated. Jordan Hagan/Darlyn Gonzales, LEX, 8-3.

