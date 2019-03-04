class="post-template-default single single-post postid-369900 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Gomes Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week | KRVN Radio

BY huskers.com | March 4, 2019
Gomes Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Courtesy/NU Media Relations

Nebraska’s Colby Gomes earned Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week honors on Monday after the Huskers split their two games at the Frisco Classic over the weekend.

Gomes, an Omaha, Neb., native from Millard West, started both games at first base. In Nebraska’s upset win over No. 3 Texas Tech, not only did Gomes deliver the go-ahead RBI in the seventh inning, but he also earned his first career save.

Gomes went 1-for-3 at the plate against the Red Raiders, recording his RBI single in the seventh inning to give NU a 2-1 lead. He took to the mound in the top of the ninth and struck out two batters in a no-hit scoreless frame. It marked Nebraska’s first win over a top-five opponent since 2014

