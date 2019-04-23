Gorsuch Receives Big Honor

Mullen native and Gering resident Dean Gorsuch is part of this year’s 12 member star studded class that will be inductd into the ProRodeo Hall Of Fame in Colorado Springs this August. The Nebraska Cowboy started his PRCA career in 2002 and rapidly rose to Pro Rodeo Stardom. He won his first world title in 2006 in Steer Wrestling. Gorsuch went on to earn two world titles, eight qualifications to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, two tour titles and $1.3 million in career earnings.