Gothenburg Advances To District Final

Thanks to a nine run second inning, Gothenburg beat Cozad 11-1 on Monday night at the B-6 Juniors Baseball tournament in Cozad. The Melons’s big inning was driven by a single by Carlos Magdaleno, a single by Conner Baker, and a walk to Matt Zimbleman.

Brady Harrison earned the win for Melons. He pitched five innings, giving up one run, three hits, and striking out two. For the game the Melons collected seven hits. Conner Baker and Carlos Magdaleno each collected multiple hits for Gothenburg who now plays Aurora in the District Final. Gothenburg would need two wins today over Aurora to earn the District Title. Game one is set for 4pm today, that game can be heard on Country Legends 100.1 and KAMI 1580

Line Score

Cozad 0 0 1 0 0 X X 1 3 1

Melons 0 9 0 0 2 X X 11 7 0