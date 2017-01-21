Gothenburg Boys Move To 16-0

GOTHENBURG – Gothenburg and Hastings split a double-header on Saturday as the Hastings girls won 50-32 and the Swede boys won 69-40.

The Swede girls team jumped out to an early lead taking a 15-9 lead into the second quarter, but it was short-lived as the Tigers came roaring back to lead by four at halftime. The Hastings full-court press forced Gothenburg into some untimely turnovers and put the Swedes too far behind in the second half to catch up. Tatiem Bender led the way for Hastings scoring 14 points and being the defensive catalyst for the team.

Gracie Stienike led all scorers with 17 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Swedes fell to 4-12 with the Southwest Conference Tournament starting on Monday.

The Gothenburg boys continue to be on a roll as they moved to 16-0 and won their 31st in a row at home with a 69-40 win over Hastings.

If there was any thought of the Swedes struggling against a Class B opponent they were put to rest early when Gothenburg steam-rolled to a 9-0 lead. The Swedes lead by 13 points at the quarter break and 23 points at half.

Dawson Graham had 17 first-half points including a buzzer-beater from nearly half court to close the second quarter. He finished with a game high 25. Bennett Folkers scored 15 and Colin Hahn had 14 to lead the Swedes.

Gothenburg will face Valentine for the third year in a row in the first-round of the SWC tournament on Monday.