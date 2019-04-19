class="post-template-default single single-post postid-379969 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Gothenburg Golf Invite Results 4-18

BY Jayson Jorgensen | April 19, 2019
Team Scores

1 McCook,  343
2 North Platte,  347
3 GI Northwest,  352
4 Cozad,  360
5 Broken Bow,  364
6 Gering,  372
7 Gothenburg,   374
8 Holdrege,  385
9 Lexington,  407
10 Decatur Community,  409
DNF Minden, – 221

Individual

1 Eriksen, Marcus, GI Northwest  80
2 Esch, Brady, McCook  81
3 Morrison, Kasch, North Platte 82
4 Anderson, Matt, Holdrege  83
5 Cole, Adam, Cozad  84
6 Jelinek, Brett, GI Northwest  85
7 Phillips, Drew, North Platte  86
8 Eckhardt, Brandan, McCook  86
9 Wellmann, Kamden, Lexington  86
10 Taylor, Damon, Holdrege 87
11 Wright, Griffin, Broken Bow  87
12 Scott, Justin Gering  87
13 Gray, Joel, McCook 87
14 Wishon, Spencer, Decatur Community  89
15 Barenberg, Logan, McCook  89

