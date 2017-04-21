Gothenburg Golf Invite Results 4-20

Gothenburg Invite Results
1st Kort Steele – NP
2nd Kyle Zimbelman – NP
3rd Chesney Tatman – NP
4th Jayden Neal – NP
5th Brennan Williams – Holdrege
6th Grant Sell – GB
7th Adam Cole – Cozad
8th Connor Dormann – Sidney
9th Nate Dvorak – Sidney
10th Grant Maser – Gering
11th Grady Sherrell – Gering
12th Kade Wroot – NP
13th Sean Scott – GB
14th Will Healey – GB
15th John Kozeal – GB
North Platte 305
Kort Steele
Kyle Zimbelman
Chesney Tatman
Kade Wroot
Jayden Neal
2 Gering 344
Grant Maser
Grady Sherrell
Josh Wilson
Tanner Rust
Trevor Satur
3 Sidney 346
Nate Dvorak
Connor Dormann
Jake Burke
Cole Westfall
Drake DeMasters
4 Holdrege 348
Brennan Williams
Blare Bauer
Matt Anderson
Cal Nelson
Chance Upson
5 Gothenburg 349
Grant Sell
John Kozeal
Collin Hahn
Nathan Jobman
Nathan Belanger
6 Gothenburg JV 359
Sean Scott
Will Healey
Jason Jobman
Alex Meyer
Noah Larson
7 Broken Bow 362
Griffin Wright
Josh Harvey
Spencer Gaffney
Cole Ulmer
Jared Kahnk
8 Cozad 378
Adam Cole
Dillon Geiser
Dillon Kolbo
Luke Breon
Nathan Breon
9 Ogallala 380
Cobe Hinton
Colby Rezac
Mitch Reimers
Jesse Sutherland
Camden Deebs
10 Bellevue East 387
Kain Easterling
Justin Fettinger
Conner Kuehn
Charlie Mitchell
Brenden Rice
11 Minden 389
Jake Kuehn
Thomas Miller
Ethan Hanson
Jacob Luff
Jonathon Johnson
12 Lexington 429
Jackle Vu
Justin Winter
Connor Pack
Eliazar Ochoa
13 McCook 441
Bill Bennett
Brandon Eckhardt
Logan Barenberg
Alec Wacker
Andrew Stevens