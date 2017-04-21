class="post-template-default single single-post postid-230557 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Gothenburg Golf Invite Results 4-20

BY Jayson Jorgensen | April 21, 2017
Gothenburg Invite Results

1st Kort Steele – NP
2nd Kyle Zimbelman – NP
3rd Chesney Tatman – NP
4th Jayden Neal – NP
5th Brennan Williams – Holdrege
6th Grant Sell – GB
7th Adam Cole – Cozad
8th Connor Dormann – Sidney
9th Nate Dvorak – Sidney
10th Grant Maser – Gering
11th Grady Sherrell – Gering
12th Kade Wroot – NP
13th Sean Scott – GB
14th Will Healey – GB
15th John Kozeal – GB
North Platte 305

Kort Steele

Kyle Zimbelman

Chesney Tatman

Kade Wroot

Jayden Neal
2 Gering 344

Grant Maser

Grady Sherrell

Josh Wilson

Tanner Rust

Trevor Satur
3 Sidney 346

Nate Dvorak

Connor Dormann

Jake Burke

Cole Westfall

Drake DeMasters
4 Holdrege 348

Brennan Williams

Blare Bauer

Matt Anderson

Cal Nelson

Chance Upson
5 Gothenburg 349

Grant Sell

John Kozeal

Collin Hahn

Nathan Jobman

Nathan Belanger
6 Gothenburg JV 359

Sean Scott

Will Healey

Jason Jobman

Alex Meyer

Noah Larson
7 Broken Bow 362

Griffin Wright

Josh Harvey

Spencer Gaffney

Cole Ulmer

Jared Kahnk

8 Cozad 378

Adam Cole

Dillon Geiser

Dillon Kolbo

Luke Breon

Nathan Breon

9 Ogallala 380

Cobe Hinton

Colby Rezac

Mitch Reimers

Jesse Sutherland

Camden Deebs

10 Bellevue East 387

Kain Easterling

Justin Fettinger

Conner Kuehn

Charlie Mitchell

Brenden Rice

11 Minden 389

Jake Kuehn

Thomas Miller

Ethan Hanson

Jacob Luff

Jonathon Johnson

12 Lexington 429

Jackle Vu

Justin Winter

Connor Pack

Eliazar Ochoa

13 McCook 441

Bill Bennett

Brandon Eckhardt

Logan Barenberg

Alec Wacker

Andrew Stevens

